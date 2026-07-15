Delinea Launches New Partner Program to Drive Partner Profitability and Scale Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the runtime identity security platform that governs what humans, machines, and AI agents do once they have access, today announced the launch of the Delinea Partner Advantage Program. The new comprehensive framework is built to deliver proven identity security technology, protected discounts, and ease of doing business.

Developed with direct partner input, including a global partner listening survey, the Delinea Partner Advantage Program is designed to address the most persistent pain points in the channel: margin erosion, channel conflict, and ambiguous rules of engagement. The program gives partners a clear, structured path to deliver identity security outcomes to their customers and provides a foundation for predictable, profitable growth. Beyond protecting discounts, the program is structured to help partners compound the value of every customer relationship they build.

“Partners don’t care about your partner program,” said Scott Goree, senior vice president of channel and alliances at Delinea. “They care about technology that works, protected discounts, and a vendor that’s easy to work with. We built this program around what partners told us they actually need.”

The Delinea Partner Advantage Program has three core tenets – Protect, Align, and Scale – and introduces a modern structure to support how partners work today. Key features of the program include:

Codified Rules of Engagement: Clear, published deal registration, teaming protections, and Earned Incumbency discounts to ensure partners who invest in building and expanding customer relationships are protected on renewals and rewarded for their ongoing contribution.

Clear, published deal registration, teaming protections, and Earned Incumbency discounts to ensure partners who invest in building and expanding customer relationships are protected on renewals and rewarded for their ongoing contribution. AI-Driven Enablement: AI-powered just-in-time training and certifications that deliver the right content at the right moment in the sales cycle alongside an AI-powered partner portal.

AI-powered just-in-time training and certifications that deliver the right content at the right moment in the sales cycle alongside an AI-powered partner portal. Channel Autonomy: Streamlined processes, tools, and automation designed to remove friction from the full quote-to-cash journey, enabling partners to spend less time navigating vendor complexity and more time selling.



The program launches as AI reshapes what customers need from identity security. According to the Delinea 2026 Identity Security Report, 92% of organizations expect AI to amplify identity-related threats in the coming years, and 42% say AI expansion has already increased their non-human identity risk in the past 12 months. That demand is the growth opportunity the Partner Advantage Program is built to capture, giving partners a new revenue stream backed by a platform designed to govern access for every human, machine, and AI identity.

“The Delinea Partner Advantage Program reflects a strong commitment to building successful, long-term partnerships,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP Partnerships, GuidePoint Security. “The program provides a clear framework that supports how we work together in the market, while recognizing the value partners bring through the customer relationships we cultivate and support."

To support partners at every stage of their relationship with Delinea, the program offers three tiers: Elite for leading at scale, Premier for growing practice depth, and Select for building expertise. Each tier is structured to reflect the depth of engagement and unlock the right level of access, investment, and support.

Enrollment in the Delinea Partner Advantage Program is open to selling partners across all tiers now, with roles for MSPs, GSIs, advisory, and technology partners coming soon. To learn more about the Delinea Partner Advantage Program, visit https://delinea.com/partners

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane trusted to govern real-time access to systems and data across humans, machines, and AI agents. Built on deep privileged access management expertise, Delinea reduces reliance on standing privilege with just-in-time authorization enforced at runtime, across on-premises, multi-cloud, and ephemeral infrastructure. The Delinea Platform continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least privilege, so every access decision is defensible. As AI agents act autonomously and outpace traditional governance, Delinea gives organizations the visibility and control to adopt AI with confidence. Learn more at www.delinea.com.