NEW KITCHENAID® COLOR-FINISHED STAINLESS STEEL 3-PLY BASE COOKWARE

VALLEJO, CA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with KitchenAid – one of the world’s most renowned brands in gourmet kitchen products – Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces KitchenAid® Color-Finished Stainless Steel 3-Ply Base Cookware in Agave and Wildflower. This new premium stainless steel collection – available now at retail nationwide and potsandpans.com, delivers exceptional durability and high-performance results, enhanced by colorful finishes that bring style to any kitchen.

Expertly crafted with discerning home chefs in mind, KitchenAid® Color-Finished Stainless Steel 3-Ply Base Cookware is distinguished by its heavy-gauge, triple-layer base featuring a thick aluminum core bonded between two layers of durable stainless steel. This perfect combination delivers fast, even heating from edge to edge to help eliminate hot spots. Lightweight, single-ply stainless steel walls enhance heat responsiveness, while reducing overall pan weight for greater agility and easier lifting. Crafted for years of exceptional performance and results, from grilling and boiling to slow simmering, this colorful collection features etched measuring marks in the saucepans and stockpot to explore recipes with precision. Shatter-resistant tempered glass lids lock in heat and flavor, with built-in straining rims for easy draining. Additionally, a 9.5-inch frying pan in the collection offers a ceramic nonstick interior that delivers smooth, easy release and requires less oil to help prevent sticking, offering reliable results for delicate foods like eggs.

Designed for performance and presentation, this collection brings on-trend color into the heart of the home. Introduced in KitchenAid stand mixers in 2022, Agave helped usher in a wave of grounded, nature-inspired blues that continue to influence today’s interior design trends. Agave’s warm blue hue channels a relaxed, desert-inspired palette that feels both current and enduring. Wildflower arrives just in time for summer. A light purple inspired by gardens in bloom, it reflects the growing appetite for expressive, soft-forward color—introduced as a new hue in KitchenAid stand mixers in Fall 2025. Together, these forward-looking shades coordinate seamlessly across other KitchenAid products, enabling a cohesive, design-driven kitchen story across categories while offering consumers an expanded portfolio of style-forward options.

KitchenAid® Color-Finished Stainless Steel 3-Ply Base Cookware is dishwasher safe, oven safe to 500°F (lids are oven safe to 350°F), and compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

Building on the momentum of the KitchenAid® Stainless Steel 3-Ply Base collection, the new KitchenAid® Color-Finished Stainless Steel 3-Ply Base cookware expands the line with fresh, eye-catching color, available nationally in the following set and open stock items:

*All pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For more information on KitchenAid cookware, consumers are welcomed to visit PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid, or call the website’s toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid

Since introducing its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has continued to build on the legacy of those icons, creating a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer

KitchenAid cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, and BonJour.

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