New AI Stock Trading Bot from MoneySimpler Targets Hands-Off Passive Returns

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the stock market, countless investors are searching for ways to achieve long-term returns. However, the market is constantly changing, and traditional investment methods, whether relying on personal experience or following market trends, are unlikely to maintain stable investment returns over the long term.

MoneySimpler today announced the launch of a new AI-powered stock trading bot. This bot uses automated machine learning strategies to analyze market data across multiple time periods. This bot, which requires no human intervention, reduces emotional decision-making, allowing users to profit from market fluctuations without constant monitoring.

MoneySimpler Chief Product Officer Intizar HUSSAIN stated, "Our goal in launching the AI ​​stock trading bot is to make complex trading strategies easily accessible to everyone. Through AI's automatic learning and analysis, we can identify trading patterns and execute trades that are virtually impossible for humans to consistently replicate."

How to get started with MoneySimpler AI stock trading bot

No programming or trading experience required; just three simple steps to start your AI stock trading robot.

Step 1: Register an account

Visit the Money Simpler website or app, and complete the registration by entering your basic details. New users can claim a $50 trial fund and a $10 new user bonus to quickly experience AI-powered automated trading.

Step 2: Select an AI trading strategy

Once you have logged in to your account, select a trading plan that suits you from the AI automated trading strategies provided by the platform, based on your investment objectives and budget.

Step 3: Activate the AI Trading Bot

Once you have confirmed your trading strategy, click ‘Buy Contract’; the AI bot will automatically analyse the market and execute the trade. Daily returns will be automatically credited to your account.

5 Advantages of MoneySimpler's Automated Stock Trading

24/7 Market Monitoring

AI systems automatically and continuously monitor market changes to ensure no potential trading opportunities are missed.

Automatic transaction execution

When the market meets the preset conditions, the system will automatically complete the transaction without the need for frequent manual intervention.

Co-operation between multiple strategies

It can run automatically according to different trading strategies to meet the investment needs of investors at different stages.

Multi-device synchronization

It supports login on multiple devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and computers, allowing you to check transaction updates and account earnings at any time.

Daily earnings settlement

Trading profits are automatically settled to the account daily, allowing users to easily check account activity and earnings at any time.

How can AI-powered passive income bots for the stock market help?

Money Simpler AI-powered passive income robot for the stock market does more than simply execute trades automatically; it is designed to help investors streamline their investment process. From market monitoring and strategy execution to profit settlement, the entire trading process is automated, enabling investors to participate in the stock market with greater ease.

Looking to the future

With the continuous development of AI technology, intelligent trading is gradually becoming an important part of stock investment. MoneySimpler will continue to improve its AI-automated trading system, continuously optimize its strategy models and product services, and provide investors with a more stable and efficient trading experience.

Through continuous innovation and technological upgrades, MoneySimpler hopes to help more investors lower the investment threshold and make AI-automated trading a simpler and more convenient way to manage wealth.

Official website: https://moneysimpler.com/

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6dd2bd1-dd4a-492a-b116-774a79a6ab07