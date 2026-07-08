Opti9 Announces CEO Transition and Board Leadership Evolution to Accelerate Growth

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opti9, a leading hybrid cloud solutions provider, today announced the appointment of TJ Houske as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Houske succeeds co-founder Paul Butcher, who will transition to Chairman of the Board following more than three years leading the company through significant expansion, strategic acquisitions, and sustained business growth.

As Chairman, Butcher will continue to work closely with the Board and the executive leadership team to support Opti9's long-term strategy and growth initiatives including acquisition target recommendations and evaluation as well as generating additional strategic partnerships within the cloud ecosystem.

This leadership transition comes as Opti9 continues to expand its hybrid cloud and managed services portfolio, strengthen strategic technology partnerships, integrate its recent acquisition of Aptible to help customers accelerate the secure adoption of AI, and pursue strategic acquisitions that broaden the company's capabilities and position Opti9 for its next phase of growth.

"Over the past several years, we have built an exceptional team, expanded our capabilities, strengthened our customer relationships, and positioned Opti9 as a trusted partner for organizations navigating increasingly complex cloud environments. TJ is the right leader to build on that foundation,” said Paul Butcher, Chairman of the Board. "Opti9 is growing rapidly, seeking to aggressively execute on additional M&A, and this transition has been orchestrated to ensure that this momentum continues. I have every confidence in TJ's ability to lead Opti9 going forward, and I look forward to supporting him and the Opti9 team in my role as Chairman."

Prior to joining Opti9, Houske served as CEO of OTAVA, where he led the company's transformation into a leading cloud and cybersecurity provider. Throughout his career, he has held executive leadership roles spanning cloud infrastructure, enterprise technology, managed services, and strategic growth initiatives.

"Opti9 has built something genuinely differentiated — a customer-first mindset, disciplined execution, and a relentless focus on delivering customer outcomes," said TJ Houske, Chief Executive Officer of Opti9. "I am honored to take on this role and committed to building on the strong foundation Paul and the team have established. As we continue expanding our capabilities through innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations accelerate cloud modernization and adopt AI securely and responsibly — without compromising on security, compliance, resilience, or operational excellence."

About Opti9

Opti9 is a leading provider of hybrid cloud and managed services, helping organisations modernise applications, protect critical data, and operate securely across complex cloud environments. As an AWS Premier Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, Opti9 delivers enterprise-grade cloud, security, resilience, and compliance solutions that enable customers to innovate with confidence. For more information, visit opti9tech.com.

Media Contact:

Dominick Robusto, Chief Financial Officer, Opti9

dominick.robusto@opti9tech.com