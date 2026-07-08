Peapack Private Bank & Trust Expands Real Estate Service Offerings Through Remote Official Check Printing Technology

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack Private Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: PGC) today announced the expansion of its real estate services payment capabilities through the use of advanced Remote Official Check (ROC) Printing technology, enabling business customers to securely issue official bank checks for real estate transaction closings from remote locations outside traditional bank branches.

The initiative reflects Peapack Private Bank & Trust's commitment to delivering innovative treasury and payment solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently while supporting the bank's continued growth throughout key East Coast markets, including the highly competitive New York City real estate sector.

Remote Official Check Printing allows approved organizations to securely print official bank checks from designated locations while maintaining the controls, security standards and audit requirements expected from a leading financial institution. For real estate offices managing transactions across multiple markets, the ability to generate official checks on demand can significantly accelerate closings, reduce administrative delays and eliminate many of the branch visits traditionally required to complete transactions.

"Today's commercial clients expect banking services that move at the speed of business," said Greg Tamberlane, senior vice president, head of commercial bank operations New York for Peapack Private Bank & Trust. "Remote Official Check Printing allows us to provide greater convenience, flexibility and responsiveness while maintaining the high levels of security and control our clients expect. This capability is particularly valuable for real estate professionals and other businesses that need to complete time-sensitive transactions quickly and efficiently. It also enables us to serve customers in markets where we may not have a physical branch presence while delivering the same exceptional level of service."

The technology is especially attractive throughout the East Coast, where commercial organizations often conduct business across multiple states and many states mandate cash equivalent funds at closings. In the New York real estate market, where transaction timing can directly impact deal outcomes, secure on-demand access to official checks provides a significant operational advantage.

Peapack Private Bank & Trust recognizes that modern payment technology creates opportunities to build stronger relationships with commercial customers while attracting new deposits from organizations seeking advanced treasury management capabilities. Business sectors including real estate firms, law practices, insurance organizations and nonprofit entities increasingly prioritize financial partners that can support fast-moving operations with secure and efficient payment tools.

Supporting the bank's payment modernization strategy is AP Technology, the trusted provider of payment issuance solutions for financial institutions throughout the United States and Canada. AP Technology's secure payment platform, known as APSecure, helps banks modernize payment operations while maintaining strict security, compliance and audit requirements.

"Forward-thinking banks understand that payment capabilities have become a powerful differentiator in attracting and retaining commercial customers," said Tyler Gill, chief growth officer at AP Technology. "Peapack Private Bank & Trust has demonstrated leadership by embracing technology that enables businesses to operate more efficiently while maintaining strong controls and security. We are proud to support the bank's vision of delivering modern payment experiences that help clients close deals faster and manage payments more effectively."

About Peapack Private Bank & Trust

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.7 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

About AP Technology

AP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes throughout the U.S. and Canada. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit www.aptechnology.com

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Media Contacts:

Peapack Private Bank & Trust

Denise Pace-Sanders

SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director

(908) 470-3322

dpace@peapackprivte.com

AP Technology

Greg Wilfahrt

CMO

800-652-2877

Press@APTechnology.com