Cerene® Cryotherapy Announces Know Your Flow Event Series To Empower Women Through Free Menstrual and Perimenopause Education

BERKELEY, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems’ Cerene® Cryotherapy is proud to announce the launch of its Know Your Flow Event Series focused on making menstrual and perimenopause education more understandable, accessible, and empowering for women across the country. The series will launch with its first two events including New York on August 10 and Charlotte on October 3. Additional cities and dates will be announced later in 2026. For more information, event details, and to RSVP, visit Cerene.com/knowyourflow.

Despite affecting nearly every woman, menstrual health remains widely misunderstood. Studies show that only 1 in 10 women can correctly identify all the signs of heavy menstrual bleeding, and more than half of women report not knowing what perimenopause was before they began experiencing symptoms themselves. The Know Your Flow event series was created to close this gap, bringing real conversations, accurate health information, and community connection directly to women in cities nationwide.

The events are free and feature two unique experiences:

Let's Pause — A perimenopause wellness and education event designed for women navigating hormonal changes, offering answers about what's normal, what's not, and what treatment options are available to support quality of life during this stage.

Cycles & Seasons — A mother-daughter brunch created to help mothers and daughters learn, connect, and feel more confident discussing periods and body changes together.

"At Channel Medsystems, our mission extends beyond developing innovative technologies—we are committed to helping women access the education and resources they need to make informed decisions about their health," said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems. “The Know Your Flow patient tour is an important step toward normalizing conversations about menstrual health and perimenopause and bringing trusted information directly into communities across the country."

Tara Murphy, Vice President, Marketing at Channel Medsystems added, “We believe education is the first step toward better care. The Know Your Flow event series reflects our commitment to empowering women with the information and resources they need to make confident decisions about their health, from their first period through perimenopause.”

Each event brings women together with healthcare professionals for interactive education, wellness activities, and open dialogue about topics that are often under-discussed or misunderstood — from heavy menstrual bleeding to perimenopause symptoms and treatment options, including non-hormonal, in-office treatments like Cerene endometrial cryotherapy.

Women experiencing heavy or painful periods, or symptoms of perimenopause, are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider to learn more about available treatment options and whether they may be appropriate for them.

About Channel Medsystems

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women's healthcare globally through its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea without the need for anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.

For more information, please visit www.cerene.com .

Important Safety Information: www.cerene.com/safety-information

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President, Marketing

tmurphy@cerene.com

215-620-3004