The Magnum Ice Cream Company Selects ISN® to Help Elevate Contractor Management

DALLAS, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced The Magnum Ice Cream Company , a producer of premium ice cream products, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will assist The Magnum Ice Cream Company with verifying contractor qualifications, tracking orientation completion, and improving visibility into worker-level activity through site and hour reporting.

What Led The Magnum Ice Cream Company to Select ISNetworld?

Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, The Magnum Ice Cream Company focuses on delivering high-quality ice cream products while maintaining strong operational and safety standards. The company continues to drive continuity in its contractor management approach while strengthening compliance oversight through key priorities such as:

Verifying compliance across company-level requirements

Tracking contractor orientation and training completion

Improving visibility into contractor activity through site and hour reporting





“ISNetworld helps bring greater consistency and transparency to the way contractor requirements are managed across sites,” said Colleen Granda, SHE&S Manager - North America at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. “It was an easy decision to partner with ISN to develop a structured process to help organize contractor information, track, and reinforce compliance expectations.”

How Will The Magnum Ice Cream Company Use ISNetworld to Improve Contractor Oversight?

The Magnum Ice Cream Company will leverage ISNetworld to unify its contractor management processes and help improve compliance by implementing the following tools and services:

Tracking contractor company-level compliance , including health and safety statistics, safety policies, and insurance documentation

, including health and safety statistics, safety policies, and insurance documentation Online Training tool to administer and monitor individual-level compliance through site-specific training and orientation requirements

administer and monitor individual-level compliance through site-specific training and orientation requirements Site Tracker to capture and analyze contractor hours and activity across job sites





“As an industry leader, The Magnum Ice Cream Company continues to demonstrate a strong approach to contractor management,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN. “ISN is proud to help the company continuously improve safety with data-driven insights and best-in-class processes.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange, and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, the company has a global team of 19,000 employees, operating 34 factories, 12 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, its ice cream portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. For more information, visit corporate.magnumicecream.com