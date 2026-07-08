GradGuard’s Wimer Alberto Receives ACUHO-I’s Outstanding Corporate Friend Award

PHOENIX, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the leading authority on helping schools protect students from the risks of college life through its pioneering tuition and renters insurance programs, announced that Wimer Alberto, Vice President of Industry Relations, received the Outstanding Corporate Friend Award from the Association of College and University Housing Officers International (ACUHO-I). The award was presented at ACUHO-I’s Campus Home Live Conference last month.

The Outstanding Corporate Friend Award recognizes individuals who contribute meaningfully to ACUHO-I and the housing profession. Recipients must be a current Foundation Industry Partner with at least three years of involvement with the association, along with a consistent record of genuine interest and participation in ACUHO-I’s mission, programs, and educational work. The award is determined by the ACUHO-I Foundation Board of Trustees.

Wimer began his career working in residence life at Utica University, and then went on to Binghamton University and Arizona State University before joining GradGuard, where he has spent nearly a decade building partnerships with campus housing professionals across the country.

“Wimer represents the best of what it means to serve this industry from the outside in,” said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. “His experience in higher education shows in every relationship he builds. This award reflects years of showing up for our campus partners, not just at conferences but in the everyday work of earning their trust.”

“Awards like this one go to the people who show up long before there is anything to gain from it,” said Steven Fucci, Chief Business Officer at GradGuard. “Wimer has spent years investing in this community because he genuinely cares about it. Our partners feel that difference, and so does ACUHO-I. We are proud to see him recognized for it.”

“This award means a great deal because my journey through and with higher education has been non-conventional ,” said Alberto. “I started my career working directly in higher education before moving into an adjacent role at GradGuard. To receive this recognition in the same city where I attended my first ACUHO-I conference 11 years ago made the moment feel like it had come full circle.”

GradGuard has partnered with ACUHO-I and its member institutions for over 15 years, supporting student affairs administrators in residence life across higher education.

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About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 source of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard’s pioneering protections have served more than 2 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

To learn more, visit www.gradguard.com.

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