Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program Offers Essentials on Unique Medical Challenges in Business Aviation to Help Operators, Crews and Medical Professionals Better Prepare for the Realities of In-Flight Medical Care

Morris Plains, NJ, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The skies present a complex environment where unforeseen medical events can occur at any moment. Global Aerospace’s SM4 Aviation Safety Program relates that for business aviation operators who pride themselves on exclusivity, efficiency and safety, understanding these events and preparing accordingly is not optional. I wanted to share insights from a study my colleagues and I recently completed on in-flight medical events, specifically for the business aviation community.

I have been fortunate to spend over 40 years working in aviation medicine, and this topic has fascinated me throughout my career. I had the privilege of working on this study alongside my MedAire colleague Dr. Justin Devlin, Dr. Neil Nerwich, and our partners at Duke University, Dr. Karan Kumar and Dr. Alexandre Rotta. We examined 77,790 in-flight medical events across 84 airlines, making it the most comprehensive study to date. I believe it offers an important reference for everyone involved in aviation: operators, regulators, medical volunteers and passengers alike.

What the Data Tells Us

Business aviation presents unique medical challenges distinct from commercial operations. Smaller crews, fewer onboard resources and passengers with demanding schedules mean that medical preparedness takes on heightened importance. While this study focused specifically on commercial airline flights, analyzing 77,790 medical events across 84 airlines representing 31% of worldwide commercial air traffic, the patterns observed offer valuable lessons for business aviation operators.

MedAire’s position supporting the corporate aircraft of 90% of Fortune’s top 100 companies provides a firsthand perspective on how these findings translate to the private aviation environment. The diversity of routes, cultures and operational procedures in the commercial data allowed team members to identify patterns that smaller studies simply cannot capture, and these insights apply across all segments of aviation.

The study identified specific conditions driving aircraft diversions, which is critical information for operators focused on minimizing disruption. Suspected stroke carries 20 times higher odds of diversion, acute cardiac emergencies 8 times higher and altered mental status 7 times higher. Operators are cost-conscious, and most work on tight margins. To make sound decisions about equipment and crew training, you need solid evidence. My hope is that this study provides the basis for that kind of informed decision-making.

Technology and the Human Factor

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in managing these situations. MedAire’s In-flight App simplifies data collection during emergencies, which matters greatly when you have limited crew aboard a corporate jet. Strokes and cardiac events can often be suspected from clinical presentation, and the app walks crews through step-by-step data collection that helps characterize what is happening. Training crews to use these tools comfortably can make a real difference when minutes count.

I have been a medical volunteer in-flight on many occasions. It is a difficult position to be in. You do not have the resources you are accustomed to on the ground, and you worry about the consequences of your recommendations either way. Our data confirmed what common sense suggests: Volunteers working without ground-based support often feel that diversion is the safest path forward. Equipping crews with tools to connect volunteers with expert guidance can help everyone make better decisions together.

Equipment and Regulatory Considerations

On the equipment front, there has been progress in harmonizing medical kit regulations over the past few years, but work remains. In the United States, requirements have not been updated since 2004. European and EASA standards are more complete, though I believe adjustments are needed. What research shows externally is something MedAire has observed internally for some time: Well-equipped kits matter even on short flights.

The ECG is one device that helps in truly diagnosing situations requiring immediate intervention. Gradually, more operators are adding readily available miniaturized ECG devices to their medical kits. Crews should be trained to become proficient in obtaining high-quality ECG tracings. With cardiac events driving 27% of diversions in the study, this capability can be the difference between confident management and unnecessary disruption.

Looking Ahead

This study was a team effort, and I am grateful to my co-authors and to Duke University for their partnership in ensuring we met rigorous academic standards. We were pleased that JAMA Network Open published the research and honored it with an Invited Commentary, which is typically reserved for work considered to have a significant impact. But the real measure of success will be whether this information helps operators, crews and medical professionals better prepare for the realities of in-flight medical care.

Business aviation has always set a high bar for service and operational precision. I hope this research helps extend that same standard to medical preparedness.

About Global Aerospace SM4 Aviation Safety Program

The Global Aerospace SM4 Safety Program has revolutionized the way insurance specialists help their clients achieve higher levels of operational safety. SM4 was built on the concept of integrating four critical safety components: planning, prevention, response and recovery. Its mission is to help organizations manage risk, enrich training efforts, strengthen safety culture and improve safety management systems. https://sm4.global-aero.com/

Global Aerospace SM4 Aviation Safety Program Media Contact

Suzanne Keneally

Vice President, Group Head of Communications

+1 973-490-8588

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