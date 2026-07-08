Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Selected to Manufacture Power Supply for C-Motive's New ZeroMag® Electrostatic Motor

LAFOX, Ill., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for power, microwave, and energy storage applications, today announced it has been selected by C-Motive Technologies as its manufacturing partner to support the commercialization of C-Motive's innovative ZeroMag® motor platform and Cascade H-Bridge medium voltage drive system.

Under the agreement, Richardson Electronics will provide design-for-manufacturing (DFM), engineering support, Alpha and Beta pilot production, production test development, quality planning, regulatory support, and volume manufacturing services for C-Motive’s proprietary motor drive controller to prepare for commercial production beginning in calendar 2027.

C-Motive's patented ZeroMag motor technology uses electrostatic forces rather than permanent magnets to generate torque, eliminating the need for rare-earth magnets and significantly reducing copper content compared to conventional electric motors. Designed for stationary industrial applications, including direct-drive conveyor systems and high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fans, the technology is intended to deliver the performance of permanent-magnet direct-drive motors while reducing material costs and supply chain risk. The addressable market for high-torque, low-speed motors in material handling and conveyance systems is estimated to be nearly $3 billion.

Manufacturing activities will be conducted primarily at Richardson Electronics' headquarters and manufacturing facility in LaFox, Illinois, leveraging the Company's expertise in electro-mechanical assembly, production process development, advanced testing, and global supply chain management. The engagement also includes the development of production-ready quality systems and test processes to support C-Motive's planned production ramp.

"We are excited to partner with C-Motive Technologies as it advances its innovative motor platform toward commercialization," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. "Our team brings deep expertise in design-for-manufacturing, advanced power electronics, and scalable production. We look forward to helping C-Motive transition its technology from development to commercial manufacturing and supporting its growth in the years ahead."

"C-Motive is pleased to partner with Richardson Electronics as we prepare for commercial production of our ZeroMag motor product," said Katharine Geramita, Chief Operating Officer at C-Motive. "Richardson's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities make them an ideal partner to help scale our technology and deliver reliable, high-quality products to industrial customers."

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

About C-Motive

C-Motive Technologies is the world’s only company commercializing electrostatic motor technology for industrial applications. C-Motive’s technology is an all-in-one solution, eliminating the need for gearboxes and removing magnetics from traditional motor applications. Founded from technology developed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the company has completed a series of successful in-field demonstrations and is gearing up for the distribution of engineering samples and initial sales in 2027. More information about C-Motive, the team and technology can be found at www.c-motive.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 4, 2025, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Greg Peloquin

Executive Vice President and General Manager

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

630-208-2200 | peloquin@rell.com | rell.com