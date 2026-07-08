National Advertising Division Recommends AceJan Discontinue Certain Efficacy Claims for its HOCl Generator

New York, NY, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Professional Disposables International, Inc. (PDI), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that AceJan Capital LLC discontinue certain express and implied claims regarding the efficacy of its hypochlorous acid (HOCl) on-site generator and modify its advertising to avoid conveying unsupported efficacy messages.

PDI and AceJan compete in the market for disinfection products sold to hospitals and healthcare facilities. PDI markets EPA-registered surface disinfectants and AceJan markets an on-site HOCl generator sold under names including the Medama HOCl Generator and AceJan Capital HOCl. The generator uses water, salt, and electricity to produce HOCl on-site for use in healthcare facilities, and AceJan places and supports the generator in hospitals.

PDI challenged claims that AceJan’s HOCl solution kills C. diff., a serious healthcare-associated pathogen, in five minutes, including label claims such as “5 Minute C. diff contact Time” and “For Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), a 5-minute contact time on a pre-cleaned surface is required.”

In support of its claims, AceJan relied on a laboratory study that it argued demonstrated the efficacy of HOCl generated by its system against C. diff. spores on hard, non-porous surfaces and submitted generator monitoring data intended to demonstrate consistency in the HOCl solution produced by its system.

Although the National Advertising Division (NAD) recognized that the submitted study included several indicia of reliability, NAD determined that AceJan did not provide competent and reliable scientific evidence sufficient to support claims that the HOCl Generator produces a solution that kills C. diff. spores in five minutes. NAD found that the record did not demonstrate that the spore preparation and qualification were sufficiently rigorous or that the laboratory results and generator monitoring data adequately supported the challenged five-minute efficacy claim under ordinary use conditions.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that AceJan discontinue the challenged five-minute C. diff. claims and modify its advertising to avoid conveying the unsupported message that the HOCl Generator produces a hypochlorous acid solution that kills C. diff. in five minutes.

During the proceeding, AceJan voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue certain challenged express claims related to its EPA registration and EPA-related disinfectant efficacy. NAD will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, AceJan stated that “although AceJan respectfully disagrees with NAD’s conclusion,” it will “comply with NAD’s decision.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for