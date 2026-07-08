St. Augustine Earns Wave of National Recognition

St. Augustine, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following national recognition earlier this year as Southern Living’s South’s Best Small Town and one of National Geographic’s Top 100 Must-See Getaways, St. Augustine has added four more national honors. In June alone, the Nation’s Oldest City was recognized among the Coolest Southern U.S. Towns for a Summer Vacation by WorldAtlas, named one of the South’s Best Music Towns by Garden & Gun, ranked No. 3 among the Most Walkable City to Visit in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10Best, and celebrated as home to the No. 1 amphitheater in the United States by Pollstar Magazine.

“These honors reflect the passion and commitment of our tourism community,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Our hotels, attractions, restaurants, musicians, tour operators, and hospitality professionals work every day to create memorable visitor experiences. It’s rewarding to see that dedication recognized by respected national publications and organizations.”

The six recognitions span nearly every aspect of the visitor experience, from history and walkability to live music, entertainment, and outdoor recreation reinforcing Florida's Historic Coast as one of the country's premier travel destinations.

Recent National Recognition

Southern Living – South’s Best Small Town (2026)

National Geographic – Top 100 Must-See Getaways

WorldAtlas – Coolest Southern U.S. Town for a Summer Vacation

Garden & Gun – South’s Best Music Town

USA TODAY 10Best – No. 3 Most Walkable City to Visit in the U.S.

Pollstar – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 worldwide for both Tickets Sold and Worldwide Gross Sales

WorldAtlas selected St. Augustine as one of the Coolest Southern U.S. Towns for a Summer Vacation for its captivating blend of history and nature. Visitors can step into the past at historic attractions like the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, where they can experience live cannon-firing demonstrations, or the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse, to catch a glimpse of school life in the 1700s. Just beyond its ancient dunes, Florida’s Historic Coast boasts 42 miles of soft sand beaches, perfect for hunting shark teeth, surfing, paddleboarding, and swimming.

St. Augustine has long been lauded for its walkability. A panel of travel experts from USA TODAY 10Best recognized the City’s abundance of activities, all connected by pedestrian-friendly streets. Visitors can leave the car behind after parking at the Historic Downtown Parking Garage or using satellite parking during major events, then explore the Historic District, Uptown St. Augustine, and Anastasia Island on foot, where a wide array of shopping, dining, and attractions await. Guests can even take a guided walking experience, with historic tours from St. Augustine Free Walking Tours or a spooky nighttime jaunt with Ghost Tours of St. Augustine. Apps like the Black History App and the Nights of Lights App help visitors navigate the city’s streets with interactive maps and helpful tips.

Live music is woven into the fabric of St. Augustine, where nearly every evening offers performances ranging from local favorites to internationally acclaimed artists. Garden & Gun Magazine praised intimate venues like The Waterworks and Colonial Oak Music Park, which feature local and regional acts performing everything from rock and soul to country and classical. Florida’s Historic Coast also plays host to award-winning music festivals that celebrate multiple genres, including Sing Out Loud Festival, Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, and the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival.

For internationally acclaimed acts, the crown jewel is the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, recently ranked No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world in Pollstar’s Mid-Year Top 50 Amphitheaters Report. The ranking reflects the caliber and variety of performers the outdoor venue hosts, from appearances by cult favorites like Billy Strings and Widespread Panic to Billboard chart-toppers including James Taylor, Rod Stewart, and Vince Gill.

To explore these award-winning experiences and begin planning a visit, go to FloridasHistoricCoast.com.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

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