NCTC and Minerva Announce New Middleware Partnership for Independent Operators

LENEXA, Kan., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) today announced a new partnership with Minerva, a recognized leader in cloud-based IPTV and OTT platforms, expanding the range of trusted technology solutions available to members as they evolve their video strategies.

Minerva is widely recognized for powering video services for Tier 2 and Tier 3 operators, delivering a comprehensive platform that integrates subscriber management, content aggregation, and user experience into a single, cohesive solution.

Through this collaboration, members gain access to a cloud-native platform that serves as the control and experience layer between video infrastructure and end-user devices. It enables operators to deliver a unified, branded viewing experience across live TV, on-demand content, streaming services, and more.

“Our role is to ensure members have access to the right partners and solutions to stay competitive in a rapidly changing video landscape,” said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. “Minerva brings a strong track record of supporting broadband operators with modern IPTV and OTT solutions, and this partnership expands the options available to our members as they evolve their video strategies.”

Minerva’s platform empowers operators to maintain ownership of the customer experience, with tools to customize the user interface, integrate multiple content types into a single experience, and deliver consistent viewing across devices— including smart TVs, streaming platforms, mobile, and web. It also includes built-in capabilities such as cloud DVR, catch-up TV, and AI-driven content discovery, designed to increase engagement, improve retention, and unlock new monetization opportunities.

“We are excited to partner with NCTC to support its members as they modernize their video offerings,” said Mauro Bonomi, CEO of Minerva Networks. “Our platform was built to help operators deliver a seamless, high-quality entertainment experience while maintaining full control of their brand and customer relationships. Together with NCTC, we look forward to helping members accelerate their transition to next-generation TV services.”

The partnership is particularly valuable for operators transitioning from legacy video platforms to IP-based delivery, as well as those looking to launch new OTT offerings like NCTC Broadband TV. Minerva’s cloud-based approach supports faster deployment timelines and reduces operational complexity, while providing a scalable foundation for future growth.

With this addition, NCTC continues to expand its ecosystem of trusted technology partners. Through expert guidance and a focus on flexibility and support, NCTC enables independent operators to build and evolve competitive video services with confidence.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of more than 650 independent broadband and cable operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories. The NCTC negotiates content, connectivity, and technology solutions for its member companies that create operational efficiencies, new products, and revenue streams for sustainable growth. For more information, visit: nctconline.org.

Media Contact

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

nctc@bobgoldpr.com

About Minerva Networks

Minerva Networks is a leading provider of advanced entertainment delivery solutions that power the video services of top-tier operators worldwide. Minerva’s platform offers a comprehensive set of features for live TV, catch-up, restart TV, and on-demand content, delivering a highly personalized experience on set-top boxes and streaming devices. By leveraging cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, Minerva enables operators to deploy next-generation video services that boost subscriber retention and maximize monetization. Learn more at MinervaNetworks.com.

Media Contact

MinervaNetworks.com

800-806-9594

marketing@minervanetworks.com