Intuitive.ai Earns AWS AI Competency Status

ISELIN, N.J., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive.ai, an AI-first engineering and automation firm, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency status. The recognition arrives at a defining moment for enterprise AI, as organizations shift to operationalizing AI in production and demonstrate strong ROI outcomes. The differentiator is no longer in the models but in building applied AI systems that operate reliably, safely, and at scale. The newly earned Competency recognizes Intuitive's successful track record of enabling enterprises to scale governed generative AI across Banking and financial services and Insurance manufacturing, private equity, energy, healthcare, and life sciences.

The AWS AI Competency is designed to identify, validate, and promote AWS Partners with demonstrated technical expertise and a proven record of customer success in delivering generative AI solutions. Earning the designation requires partners to pass a rigorous technical validation confirming that their solutions follow AWS best practices for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Intuitive now holds six AWS Competencies spanning DevOps, Security, Networking, Migration and Modernization, Data and Analytics, and AI, reflecting more than fourteen years of engineering depth and over 400 enterprise engagements with leading Fortune 1000 organizations.

For many enterprises, the challenge in generative AI is not starting; it is scaling. Promising pilots often stall before production because they lack the governance, integration, and operational readiness that real business use demands.

"What ultimately defines success in generative AI is not experimentation, but execution. Enterprises don't struggle to start; they struggle to scale. At Intuitive, we bring structure to that journey through a disciplined approach, activating high-value use cases, accelerating them into production-ready solutions, and driving adoption across the business to deliver measurable outcomes. This competency reflects our ability to turn generative AI from isolated pilots into governed, enterprise-scale capabilities that create real business impact," said Jay Modh, Chief Executive Officer at Intuitive.

Intuitive bridges this gap through its proprietary aiE™ framework, embedding governance, data readiness, and accountability from the outset. We reduce the time to customer value with our accelerators, including APEX for agentic platform and infrastructure orchestration with built-in governance, AppEvolve and DBEvolve for deterministic application and database modernization at scale, and IntuitiveIQ, the sense, have changed this decision intelligence suite to deliver agentic AI that is accurate and enables business process automation. Combined with deep AWS expertise, Intuitive enables organizations to move from fragmented pilots to governed, production-scale generative AI.

"Capability only becomes value through disciplined, governed implementation," said Natallia Beliakova, Chief Alliances and Marketing Officer at Intuitive. "Our role is to help enterprises translate potential into outcomes: generative AI that is trusted, adopted across the organization, and tied directly to business results. This recognition reflects both that commitment and the strength of our collaboration with AWS."

As the broader market moves toward more advanced and autonomous AI, the ability to deliver governed, production-ready solutions is becoming a defining factor in long-term success. The AWS AI Competency strengthens Intuitive's position to support enterprises on that journey and signals continued momentum in its collaboration with AWS.

About Intuitive.ai

Intuitive is an AI-first engineering and automation firm focused on building the data and intelligence infrastructure that powers enterprise transformation. Through its proprietary aiE™ framework, accelerators, and engineering expertise, Intuitive helps organizations activate, accelerate, and adopt analytics, machine learning, and generative AI on governed, scalable foundations that turn AI investment into measurable business value.

To explore how Intuitive helps enterprises build production-ready generative AI solutions, visit: www.intuitive.ai/services/data-and-ai.

Jay Modh: jm@intuitive.ai | Natallia Beliakova: nb@intuitive.ai | Ash Kamdar: AKA@Intuitive.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fe0cfb5-2fde-4c11-90d3-f8744ba70136