Matthews Returns to Independent Ownership Following Completion of Change in Control Transaction

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Capital Management, LLC (“Matthews”), a boutique investment management company focused on Asia and Emerging Markets, is pleased to announce today the completion of a previously announced transaction under which founders G. Paul Matthews and Mark Headley have acquired control of the company.

Alongside this, several of Matthews’ long-time partners have also increased their equity ownership, reflecting their continued commitment to the company and its future.

“It is a privilege to become a controlling shareholder of Matthews alongside my longtime partner and colleague, Paul,” said Headley. “The completion of this transaction reflects our shared conviction in the future of the company we have built together and reinforces our continued commitment to serving clients with independence, focus, and a long-term perspective.”

“I will remain deeply involved in shaping the strategic direction of Matthews and look forward to working with our highly experienced Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, Sean Taylor, and our recently appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, Marty Dropkin, CFA, to build on the firm's strong foundation, ensure continued alignment across our leadership team, and execute on the long-term strategy that has guided our success.”

“I am very pleased that Matthews has once again become a truly independent company under Mark’s leadership,” said Paul Matthews. “I am proud of our history, grateful for the dedication of our people, the trust of our clients, and confident that the firm is well positioned for the future. Grounded in the independent culture that has defined us for decades, we maintain a steadfast commitment to exceptional client service.”

Matthews has built a differentiated investment firm rooted in its longstanding focus on Asia and has expanded over time to include Global Emerging Markets. This geographic expertise and focus, together with a client-centric culture, continues to differentiate the firm today.

About Matthews

Matthews is an independent, privately owned boutique investment manager founded in 1991 on the belief that Asia and Global Emerging Markets offer exceptional long-term growth potential. The firm’s investment offerings provide a broad range of choices for building a global portfolio that includes exposure to some of the world’s fastest-growing regions. Matthews manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors, and individual investors globally through vehicles including Mutual Funds, Active ETFs, and SMAs.

For more information, please visit matthewsasia.com.

Media Contact:

Dukas Linden PR

Sarah Lazarus

+1 617-335-7823

sarah@dlpr.com

Disclosure

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Matthews Asia Funds carefully before making an investment decision. A prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by calling 1.800.789.ASIA (2742) or by clicking this link https://www.matthewsasia.com/resources/docs/fund-documents/ . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Matthews Asia Funds are distributed in the United States by Foreside Funds Distributors LLC and in Latin America by Picton S.A.