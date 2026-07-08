SIGNAL Media Wins Multiple APEX Awards for Excellence

Fairfax, Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International’s SIGNAL Media, the acclaimed provider of news and information for the global defense, intelligence and national security communities, proudly announces its recent success in the annual Awards for Publication Excellence (APEX) competition. The annual competition is sponsored by Communications Concepts Inc., a company that advises publishing, public relations and marketing professionals on how to improve their publications.

Competing in a field with more than 1,000 entries, SIGNAL Media won in five categories, most notably a grand award for its STEM-related quarterly children's publication SIGNAL Kids in the category "One-of-a-Kind Publications."

Details on that award as well as SIGNAL Media’s other 2026 APEX Awards winners follow:

Rachel Lilly, Courtney Benedetto and Chris D’Elia received the aforementioned grand award for One-of-a-Kind Publications for SIGNAL Kids. Lilly praised her teammates when discussing the success of SIGNAL Kids: “Of all my accomplishments during my tenure at AFCEA, SIGNAL Kids stands out at the top. Not only for what we have produced as a team, but for the heart behind it,” Lilly said. “Every person who works on SIGNAL Kids does so voluntarily on top of their already full schedules. Chris D'Elia brings every issue to life, magically taking a million disparate pieces and creating the most joyful, beautiful and engaging layouts. My colleague Courtney Benedetto is invaluable, a proactive go-getter who drives us forward with creativity and tenacity.”

Nuray Taylor won in the Feature Writing category for her article Drones and the Goal Toward a Safe FIFA 2026, also picking up the writing award for covering the topic of AI with her article AI Education for America's Youth.

In the Covers Design and Illustration category, D’Elia won for SIGNAL Magazine.

For Best Series of Blog Posts under the Social Media/Content Creation award category, Benedetto won for the AFCEA 360 Blog.

Sandra Jontz, vice president of Marketing and Communications at AFCEA International, expressed her admiration for SIGNAL Media’s consistent excellence in reporting and communication. "This recognition is important not only because it honors the outstanding professionalism and dedication of our SIGNAL Media team, but because it serves as external validation of the high standards AFCEA brings to informing government, military, industry and academic audiences. They demonstrate our organization's commitment to excellence, thought leadership, mission-focused communications and our investment of time, energy and resources to helping the future generations ."

The APEX Awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content and the success of the entry—in the opinion of the judges—in achieving overall communications effectiveness. APEX judges bring advanced academic training and senior industry experience to the task with such credentials as graduate degrees, including M. A. and Ph. D.; senior leadership experience at Elsevier, Penton Publishing, Medical Economics, Chemical Week Associates, Lebhar-Friedman and Reed (Cahners) Travel Group; professional backgrounds spanning PwC, Meta, Mercedes-Benz, Vox Media, Klarna and other leading organizations.

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Through a variety of content platforms, SIGNAL Media informs, educates and entertains AFCEA members and constituents involved in cyber, technology, global defense, national security and intelligence. With a team of talented journalists and industry experts, SIGNAL Media delivers timely and accurate reporting, covering a wide range of topics. The company's commitment to excellence has earned it numerous accolades and a loyal readership worldwide.

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.