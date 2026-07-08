Independent Living Systems Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

Miami, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leader in providing person-centered, comprehensive health and social care for vulnerable populations, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, based on an evaluation of publicly available data and a confidential nationwide employee survey. The recognition highlights organizations that prioritize employee well-being, strong leadership, fair compensation, and work-life balance.

This marks the third consecutive year ILS has earned the distinction, cementing the company’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier employers. As the largest Latino-owned healthcare company in the United States, ILS and its subsidiary health plans, Florida Community Care and Florida Complete Care, serve some of the most vulnerable in the country — and this recognition reflects the company’s belief that extraordinary care for its members begins with extraordinary care for employees.

“Being recognized three years in a row is not something we take for granted — it’s a testament to the people who show up every day and live our values,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Living Systems. “Our aim is rooted in the belief that ‘you matter and we care’ and that extends to every member of our team. When our people feel valued, they pass that same commitment on to the members and families we serve.

At the heart of ILS’s workplace culture is “The ILS Experience,” a company-wide organizational framework built around a renewed mantra — “You Matter. We Care.” — and 10 Standards of Excellence that define the way employees work, communicate, and serve. The framework commits to creating opportunities for growth, encouraging work-life balance, and fostering a culture of collective success across ILS’s nearly 1,600-person workforce.

“We all want to work somewhere we feel valued,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-In-Chief, in a release announcing the 2026 winners. “Our newest research celebrates the companies making that a reality. When businesses put their people first, everyone wins — employees are happier, productivity goes up, and the company thrives. These rankings shine a light on the workplaces truly getting it right for their teams.”

About Independent Living Systems Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Miami-based healthcare services company and the largest Latino-owned healthcare company in the United States. ILS and its subsidiaries — Florida Community Care and Florida Complete Care — provide comprehensive, person-centered managed care solutions for Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible populations, with a focus on vulnerable communities.