



NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISP Global Capital today disclosed that it has acquired 144,000 shares of Fort Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTT), citing the company’s recent strategic pivot into data center energy infrastructure as a key factor in its investment thesis.

Company officials pointed to recent reports highlighting approximately $741 billion in projected data center spending by the world’s five largest hyperscale technology companies as evidence of sustained long-term growth across the sector and increasing demand for energy security solutions supporting artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Fort Technology recently announced a strategic partnership initiative designed to provide clean fuel solutions and enhanced energy security to data centers through a Letter of Intent with Logia USA. The company has indicated plans to invest up to $7 million in advanced clean fuel technologies intended to support rapidly growing power demands within the global data center market.

“Data center energy represents one of the largest infrastructure opportunities of the next decade,” Taylor Owenby - Managing Partner at ISP Global Capital said. “As hyperscale's continue expanding AI capacity worldwide, reliable and scalable energy solutions are becoming mission-critical components of the ecosystem.”

Since beginning public trading in June, Fort Technology shares have experienced significant volatility, trading from lows near the $1-$2 range to highs between $4 and $6 per share.

According to ISP Global Capital, Fort Technology’s transition toward becoming a global energy provider for data centers positions the company to participate in several of the primary growth drivers supporting hyperscale spending and AI infrastructure expansion.

The firm’s investment thesis also reflects broader market trends involving companies repositioning themselves to capitalize on artificial intelligence growth opportunities. ISP Global Capital noted recent examples of public companies pursuing AI-focused strategic initiatives as evidence of investor appetite for businesses with meaningful exposure to the sector.

Following a review of Fort Technology’s (NASDAQ: FRTT) operating history, management team and ownership structure, ISP Global Capital stated that the company’s relationships with Nexera Technologies and Logia USA may provide exposure to multiple segments of the expanding AI and data center ecosystem.

ISP Global Capital officials indicated that successful execution of the company’s strategy will ultimately determine whether Fort Technology Inc. can outperform current market expectations.

Based on its internal analysis and assumptions regarding execution, market expansion and strategic partnerships, ISP Global Capital currently maintains an internal price objective of $8 to $10 per share for Fort Technology Inc.

About ISP Global Capital

ISP Global Capital is an investment firm focused on identifying opportunities in emerging technologies, infrastructure and sectors experiencing transformational growth driven by innovation and global capital investment trends.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities, projected market growth, strategic partnerships, anticipated investments, and potential stock price performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.

Contact

Taylor Owenby

ISP Global Capital

create@imperialsavage.com