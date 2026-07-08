Savannah VOICE Festival Awarded ‘General Operating Support Grant’ From Georgia Council For The Arts

Atlanta, GA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) was awarded a General Operating Support Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, the Georgia Department of Economic Development team specialized in empowering arts and culture, for fiscal year 2027.

The grant provides funding for operating support to nonprofit arts organizations. As part of this year’s General Operating Support awards, 90 entities in 25 counties will receive $1.3 million in funding.

“Through high-quality arts and cultural events, Georgia’s nonprofit arts organizations foster economic vitality in their communities and provide opportunities for young people to grow and connect,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly. “These grant funds will relieve some of the burden of operating expenses, allowing the recipients to focus on their primary mission. We are grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for providing this support.”

Georgia Council for the Arts received applications from arts organizations from across the state, including performing arts centers, museums, galleries, amphitheaters, and music festivals. General Operating Support Grants are available to arts organizations for eligible operating expenses like rent, utilities, programming expenses, and marketing.

"The Savannah VOICE Festival is thrilled to receive these much-needed funds to bring high-quality opera and concerts to Savannah, Pooler and our coastal community,” said SVF Executive Director Torlef Borsting. “In collaboration with other non-profit partners, local churches, and museums, SVF works to ensure that classical voice and opera is accessible to everyone."

Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and National Endowment for the Arts.

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to evaluate applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.

ENDS

For media inquiries, please contact Kristyn Beasley at 229-393-6457 or kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com, or Lesley Francis at 912-417-5377 or info@lesleyfrancispr.com.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve our cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit georgia.org/arts for more information.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm. It is Georgia’s lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, and locating new markets for Georgia products. As the state’s official destination marketing organization, it drives traveler visitation and promotes the state as a location for film and digital entertainment projects. GDEcD is responsible for planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development, fostering innovation and the arts to drive opportunity from the mountains to the coast. Visit georgia.org for more information.