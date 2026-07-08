Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
ZUG, Switzerland, July 2, 2026 – Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing neuro-ophthalmic and...Read More
ZUG, Switzerland, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing...Read More