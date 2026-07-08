Locafy Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Filing Delinquency and Confirms Subsequent Compliance

PERTH, Australia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in location-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solutions, today announced that on July 1, 2026, it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) as a result of the Company’s delay in furnishing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 6-K containing an interim balance sheet and income statement as of the end of its second quarter. The interim balance sheet and income statement was issued on June 26, 2026, and the Company subsequently furnished the required Form 6-K, which included its financial results for the six and nine months ended March 31, 2026, on July 1, 2026.

Following the filing of the Form 6-K, on July 2, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) and that the matter is now closed.

The notice had no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares or warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national and brand focused businesses in both online and AI search engines using advanced SEO techniques, technologies and AI driven automation. For more information, please www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors and risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

(949) 574-3860

LCFY@gateway-grp.com

