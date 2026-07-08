Callan JMB Inc. and Alabama State University Partner to Advance Workforce Development, Research, and Pharmaceutical Innovation at the Atlas Complex

Strategic partnership integrates higher education, industry, and workforce development to accelerate pharmaceutical onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains

Marion, AL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced a strategic partnership with Alabama State University (ASU) to support workforce development, applied research, and industry collaboration at Atlas Complex by Callan JMB.

The collaboration brings together one of Alabama's leading universities with the Atlas Complex, the Company's planned 150-acre pharmaceutical and medical logistics campus in Marion, Alabama, creating an integrated ecosystem where higher education, research, workforce development, and private industry work together to accelerate domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthen U.S. healthcare supply chains.

As Alabama State University celebrates its rich legacy as an institution founded in Marion, Alabama, this partnership represents a significant moment in the University's history. Collaborating with Atlas Complex by Callan JMB advances Alabama State University's commitment to workforce development, applied research, innovation, and industry engagement.

The partnership will focus on workforce development, student internships, faculty-led research, applied innovation, and academic programs aligned with pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), healthcare logistics, regulatory compliance, and supply chain management. Students and researchers will have opportunities to collaborate directly with companies establishing operations at Atlas Complex, helping create a highly skilled workforce equipped to support the next generation of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States.

Atlas Complex is being developed as an integrated pharmaceutical infrastructure campus where manufacturing, research, workforce development, quality systems, and logistics converge to help domestic and international companies establish and expand U.S. operations. By combining existing infrastructure with academic collaboration and industry partnerships, Atlas is designed to provide companies with a competitive advantage as pharmaceutical production shifts back to the United States.

Based on the Company's long-term operating model, Atlas Complex is designed to support a pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem capable of generating more than $430 million in annual revenue at maturity, while creating high-quality employment opportunities and the strengthening of Alabama's position within the nation's growing life sciences economy.

"Atlas Complex was always envisioned as much more than a collection of buildings," said Wayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB. "Our vision is to create an ecosystem where industry, higher education, innovation, and workforce development work together to solve some of the country's most important healthcare supply chain challenges. Alabama State University is an exceptional partner in helping us build that future. Together, we're creating an environment that supports innovation, develops talent, attracts investment, and strengthens America's domestic pharmaceutical capabilities."

"Our partnership with Callan JMB began during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as a collaboration focused on protecting the health and safety of our students has grown into a trusted, long-standing partnership built on a shared commitment to the success of Alabama State University and providing the very best for our students. As a university committed to preparing students to lead, innovate, and serve, Alabama State University is proud to partner with Callan JMB on an initiative that connects education directly with industry," said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President of Alabama State University. "This collaboration provides our students and faculty with meaningful opportunities to participate in applied research, workforce development, and industry engagement while contributing to the continued growth of Alabama's life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors."

The partnership represents another milestone in the continued development of Atlas Complex as an intended destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical logistics, and healthcare innovation. Together with existing infrastructure, industry partnerships, and ongoing efforts to attract domestic and international life sciences companies, the addition of Alabama State University is expected to further strengthen the campus as a fully integrated environment supporting research, commercialization, workforce development, and supply chain resilience.

"Six years ago, we partnered to help protect Alabama State University's students. Today, we're partnering to help prepare them to lead the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing in America. As the United States continues to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain resilience, success will depend not only on infrastructure, but on developing the skilled workforce and innovation ecosystem needed to support long-term industry growth," added Williams. "Partnerships like this ensure Atlas Complex is positioned to deliver both."

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About Alabama State University

Alabama State University, founded in 1867 in Marion, Alabama, before relocating to Montgomery, is a historically Black university committed to academic excellence, student success, and community impact. With more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs across a broad range of disciplines, ASU prepares students to lead, serve, and compete in a global society. Through innovative teaching, research, and community engagement, the university continues its legacy of producing graduates who make meaningful contributions to their professions and communities while advancing opportunities for future generations.



Media Relations

Shani Crayton

scrayton@alasu.edu

About the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a pharmaceutical, medical, and logistics campus located in Marion, Alabama. Designed to support U.S. pharmaceutical onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains, the campus provides scalable infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research collaboration, workforce development, cold chain logistics, and domestic distribution within a single integrated environment.

Media Relations

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” “designed to,” “capable of,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated or projected revenue, the expected capabilities and development of Atlas Complex, and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s strategic partnerships. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons, including the Company’s ability to successfully develop and operate Atlas Complex, attract tenants and partners, and achieve projected revenue levels. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.