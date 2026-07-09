Geely Auto Group Expanded Five-Star Euro NCAP Lineup Under New 2026 Protocols

ZEEKR 7GT secured a 5-star Euro NCAP rating, becoming one of the first models to pass the new 2026 testing protocols.

Geely Auto Group expanded its portfolio to nine Euro NCAP 5-star rated models, further validating the robust capabilities of the Group’s global safety ecosystem.

HANGZHOU, China, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEEKR 7GT, a premium model under Geely Auto Group, has been awarded the five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP’s (European New Car Assessment Programme) 2026 assessment protocol, becoming one of the first vehicles to successfully navigate these revised and more demanding safety standards, particularly notable for Post-Crash Safety (95%) and Crash Protection (93%).

The recognition is driven by Geely Auto Group's core philosophy of putting user safety first, backed by a comprehensive safety ecosystem that spans R&D, validation, manufacturing, and the full product lifecycle. Empowered by AI-driven innovations, Geely has secured top marks in over 80 prestigious global safety evaluations.

To support this global safety strategy, Geely continues to invest in safety R&D and expanded to five global testing clusters with 16 bases, including the Geely Europe Testing Base in Frankfurt and the world’s largest Geely Comprehensive Safety Testing Center. For the Zeekr 7GT assessment, more than 70 supporting technical reports were submitted to Euro NCAP. These materials helped demonstrate that the vehicle’s safety performance was robust and repeatable across a range of operating conditions, rather than being limited to individual test scenarios.

In the electric vehicle sector, Geely has engineered a multi-dimensional testing matrix for battery safety under extreme operational scenarios, consistently raising the bar for product safety redundancy. Beyond its internal metrics, Geely actively opens its core safety patents and technical resources to the broader industry, fostering collaborative innovation and elevating collective safety standards across the global automotive sector.

With the inclusion of the Zeekr 7GT, Geely Auto Group’s brands now have nine models that have earned five-star Euro NCAP ratings—including the Geely E5, Geely Starray EM-i, Lynk & Co 08 EM-P, Lynk & Co 02, Lynk & Co 01, and Zeekr 7X, Zeekr X and Zeekr 001. Complemented by four ANCAP five-star models and eight ASEAN NCAP certified vehicles, Geely’s consistent high performance across major global rating systems underscores its consistent safety performance across diverse brands, product lines, and regional markets. By accelerating advanced safety innovation, Geely intends to drive sustainable development for the automotive industry while creating safer, smarter, and more trustworthy mobility experiences for global users.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bffac25-fca6-4aa4-ba78-6914c92ac950