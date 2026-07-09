Catchnex Launches Copy Trading Platform With Verified Data





New platform gives investors closed trade performance stats and a profit only fee model for following professional traders across crypto, forex, stocks, and more

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchnex, a multi asset copy trading platform operated by Catchnex S.R.L., announced today the official launch of its next-generation trading ecosystem. The platform lets investors browse verified professional traders, review their closed-trade performance history, and automatically mirror their strategies across cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. The launch responds to a longstanding complaint among copy trading users: that many platforms lean on promotional return figures instead of audited results.

A Copy Trading Platform Built Around Verified Performance







Every public trader profile on Catchnex displays statistics pulled from closed trading history rather than open positions or projected returns. Four metrics anchor each profile:

Total Profit : Cumulative realized gains from closed trades

: Cumulative realized gains from closed trades Win Rate : The percentage of trades closed in profit

: The percentage of trades closed in profit Maximum Drawdown : The largest peak to trough decline in the trader's history

: The largest peak to trough decline in the trader's history Stability Score: A proprietary measure of return consistency over time

By restricting public stats to realized, closed trade data, Catchnex is positioning itself against platforms criticized for showcasing unrealized gains or selectively timed screenshots, a common complaint in social and copy trading circles.

Trader Vetting and the Curated Leaderboard







Strategy providers do not appear on Catchnex automatically. Each trader goes through a verification and review process before their profile is published, and the platform maintains a curated leaderboard of vetted providers rather than an open, unmoderated list. Investors can filter and compare traders using the performance metrics above alongside each provider's stated risk tolerance and asset focus.

Multi Asset Access and Deposit Flexibility







Catchnex supports strategy replication across five asset classes in a single account:

Cryptocurrencies

Forex

Stocks

Commodities

Market indices



Minimum allocations to copy a given trader start at $100, varying by provider. Deposits are accepted in USD, EUR, GBP, and MAD, as well as major cryptocurrencies including USDT, USDC, and BUSD. Withdrawals are available via supported cryptocurrencies and wire transfer.

Profit Based Fee Structure

Catchnex's compensation model charges performance fees only when a copied strategy generates profit for the follower. There are no management fees and no platform charges for maintaining an account, which the company says aligns trader and investor incentives more directly than flat subscription or spread-based models common elsewhere in the copy trading space.

Additional Platform Features







Mobile responsive design for desktop and mobile use

Nexa, an integrated AI assistant for real time platform guidance and support

A performance based Partner Program with visible commission tracking



Availability







The Catchnex platform is now live for eligible users worldwide. Onboarding is available directly through the company's website.

Risk Disclosure







Trading cryptocurrencies, CFDs, leveraged products, and other financial instruments carries significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Historical or closed-trade performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investors are encouraged to conduct independent research before allocating capital.

About Catchnex

Catchnex is a multi asset copy trading platform operated by Catchnex S.R.L., headquartered in San José, Costa Rica. The platform connects investors with verified professional traders across cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, commodities, and indices through a performance-based model centered on closed-trade reporting.

Media Contact

Website:www.catchnex.com

Contact person Name: Guiseppe Belgao

Email Id: info@catchnex.com

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