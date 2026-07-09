New German expert consensus provides first risk-based recommendations for sNPWT use in closed surgical incisions

Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the publication of new consensus-based guidance - developed independently by expert clinicians for the use of single-use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) in closed surgical incisions. The guidance is supported by practical clinical practice recommendations for Germany. Published in internationally recognised journal of surgery Die Chirurgie, the new German consensus was supported by Smith+Nephew, a pioneer in sNPWT and manufacturer of the PICO™7 sNPWT system.

New consensus provides practical framework for post-surgical care

This new interdisciplinary consensus is the first in Germany to translate clinical evidence into practical real-world guidance.¹ It highlights the importance of structured preventative strategies in reducing the risk of post-surgical complications such as prolonged wound drainage and seroma formation that are known to adversely affect the healing process.¹ This is critical to helping avoid complications at an early stage, and contributes to more predictable treatment outcomes¹.

sNPWT recommended for at-risk patients

Backed by strong clinical evidence, the consensus identifies sNPWT as a targeted preventive option for patients at increased risk of postoperative wound complications.¹ Risk factors include obesity, diabetes mellitus, smoking, and procedure-related factors such as prolonged surgical duration or revision surgery.¹ Having a clearly-defined patient criteria enables health professionals to tailor interventions based on individual risk profiles and supports clinical decision-making.¹ The new expert consensus also defines clear treatment boundaries, recommending sNPWT for wounds with an anticipated exudate volume of up to 300 ml per week.¹ As postoperative wound healing complications and surgical site infections (SSIs) remain a major challenge in surgical care, this provides clinicians with a much-needed practical framework for differentiated treatment decisions¹.

PICO 7 device features support evidence-based practice

Smith+Nephew continues to contribute to pioneering the advance of wound care solutions, with ease of use exemplifying how PICO 7 therapy can be integrated into clinical pathways. Featuring a canister-free system and lightweight and portable pump unit, it is particularly relevant for healthcare professionals and is designed for use on closed surgical incisions in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The practical dressing change indicator, visual indicators for leak detection and battery status, and the availability of dressing sizes and configurations to accommodate different anatomical situations all combine to facilitate integration into established care pathways and support continuity of therapy across healthcare settings.

Clinical benefits of controlled negative pressure therapy

Several clinically relevant effects of controlled negative pressure therapy have been demonstrated in practice¹-³. As well as removing exudate and wound debris, this type of therapy provides a pro-healing environment4-7*, reduces the risk of seroma**3, and promotes granulation and tissue formation9-11. PICO 7 therapy’s proprietary AIRLOCK technology12 helps support these outcomes with a unique mode of action that is clinically proven to activate the biology of healing13-16, providing a 360° action above, beyond and below the wound.17-23 The superabsorbent core locks away more than 99% of bacteria24-25 and approximately 20% of wound exudate within the dressing, while allowing around 80% of exudate to evaporate.26

Enquiries

Frida Wilhelmsson +46 (738) 499-429

Smith+Nephew frida.wilhelmsson@smith-nephew.com

References

* The PICO◊ sNPWT functions through a physical mechanism of action (MoA). All therapeutic effects described - such as reduction of biofilm, fluid removal, stimulation of lymphatic flow, and activation of cellular responses (e.g., fibroblast migration orangiogenesis)—are mechanically induced through the application of uniform negative pressure and compressive forces. These effects are not the result of biological, chemical, or pharmacological interactions, and should not be interpreted as such. This information is intended to support understanding of the physical mechanisms by which

the PICO◊ System may contribute to an optimal wound healing environment.

**compared to care with standard dressings

1. Karl T, Çetin SM, Mett TR, Bohlen KE, Wohlrab D. Die Einweg-Vakuumversiegelungstherapie zur Prävention von Wundheilungsstörungen bei primär verschlossenen Inzisionen: Internationaler Konsens und praxisnahe Empfehlungen für Deutschland. Die Chirurgie 07/2026.

2. Groenen H, Jalalzadeh H, Buis DR, et al. Incisional negative pressure wound therapy for the prevention of surgical site infection: an up-to-date meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis. EClinicalMedicine. 2023;62:102105. doi:10.1016/j.eclinm.2023.102105.

3. Saunders C, Nherera LM, Horner A, Trueman P. Single-use negative-pressure wound therapy versus conventional dressings for closed surgical incisions: systematic literature review and meta-analysis. BJS Open. 2021;5(1):1–8

4. Smith+Nephew 2020. Bacterial barrier testing of the PICO dressing. Internal Report. 2001002.

5. Smith+Nephew 2024. Assessment of the Effect of the PICO◊ 7 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System and Conventional Dressings on Pre-Established Biofilms in vitro Using a Wound Surface Biofilm Model. Report : AWM.24.065

6. Smith+Nephew July 2018.PICO 7Y Non-NPWT Wound Model Summary. Internal Report. DS.18.260.R. 4.

7. Hurd T, Gilchrist B. Single use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) in the community management of chronic open wounds deeper than 2cm. Paper presented at: Symposium on Advanced Wound Care/Wound Healing Society Meeting; 2020; Abu Dhabi.

8. Steele PRC, Curran JF, Mountain RE. Current and future practices in surgical retraction. The Surgeon. 2019; 11(6):330-337.

9. Casey C. Consistent delivery of therapeutic negative pressure levels by a single use negative pressure wound therapy system (sNPWT)* in a wound model. Paper presented at: EWMA; 2019; Gothenburg, Sweden.

10. Smith+Nephew 2019. PICO Biomechanical Study. Internal report DS/19/211/R .

11. Smith+Nephew 2021.PICO◊ Pressure Mapping Study. Internal report. DS/19/211/R - Part B.

12 Data on file reference DS/11/057/R2 – In-vitro wound model testing of PICO at a low exudate flow rate; Sarah Roberts, April 2011, (in-vitro)

13. Hurd T, Gilchrist B. Single use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) in the community management of chronic open wounds deeper than 2cm. Paper presented at: Symposium on Advanced Wound Care/Wound Healing Society Meeting; 2020; Abu Dhabi.

14. Casey C. Consistent delivery of therapeutic negative pressure levels by a single use negative pressure wound therapy system (sNPWT)* in a wound model. Paper presented at: EWMA; 2019; Gothenburg, Sweden.

15. Smith & Nephew 2019. PICO Biomechanical Study. Internal Report. DS/19/211/R

16. Smith+Nephew 2021.PICO™ Pressure Mapping Study. Internal Report. DS/19/211/R - Part B.

17. Smith+Nephew 2020. Bacterial barrier testing of the PICO dressing. Internal Report. 2001002.

18. CSD.AWM.24.065 - Assessment of the Effect of the PICO◊ 7 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System and Conventional Dressings on Pre-Established Biofilms in vitro Using a Wound Surface Biofilm Model.

19. Smith+Nephew July 2018.PICO 7Y Non-NPWT Wound Model Summary. Internal Report. DS.18.260.R.

20. Hurd T, Gilchrist B. Single use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) in the community management of chronic open wounds deeper than 2cm. Paper presented at: Symposium on Advanced Wound Care/Wound Healing Society Meeting; 2020; Abu Dhabi.

21. Smith+Nephew November 2018.The Review Of Evidence Supporting The Use Of PICO In Wounds ≥2cm In Depth. Internal Report. EO.AWM.PCS230.001.v2.

22. Loveluck J, Copeland, T., Hill, J., Hunt, A., and Martin, R., . Biomechanical Modeling of the Forces Applied to Closed Incisions During Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. ePlasty. 2016;16:183-195.

23. Casey C. Consistent delivery of therapeutic negative pressure levels by a single use negative pressure wound therapy system (sNPWT)* in a wound model. Paper presented at: EWMA; 2019; Gothenburg, Sweden.

24. Data on file reference DS/11/037/R2 – In-vitro wound model testing of PICO™ at a moderate exudate flow rate; Sarah Roberts, March 2011 (PSC 0210; Issue 6; Ref 5)

25. Data on file reference DS/11/057/R2 – In-vitro wound model testing of PICO at a low exudate flow rate; Sarah Roberts, April 2011 (PSC 0210; Issue 6; Ref 6)

26. Malmsjö M, Huddleston E, Martin R. Biological Effects of a Disposable, Canisterless Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System. ePlasty. 2014;14:1 - 15

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

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