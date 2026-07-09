Coro Expands into DACH Market with Distribution Partnership with QBS Software

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro , a leading global cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organisations with Lean IT teams, today announced a distribution partnership with QBS Software GmbH, one of EMEA’s largest enterprise software value-added distributors. Under the agreement, QBS Software will offer the Coro platform to resellers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) under the Prianto brand — QBS Software’s established value-added distribution brand in the region.

The partnership marks a significant step in Coro’s expansion across EMEA, bringing its AI-native cybersecurity platform to a new reseller base in one of Europe’s largest markets. Coro brings together endpoint, email, network, and cloud security into a single, fully AI-automated platform powered by its One Agent approach, replacing fragmented security tools with unified protection that reduces operational complexity without requiring additional IT headcount — making it an ideal fit for mid-market organizations with limited resources and lean IT teams that make up much of the DACH landscape.

“The DACH market is seeing growing demand for cybersecurity solutions that are both comprehensive and operationally manageable — particularly among mid-market organizations with lean IT teams. This partnership addresses that demand. Through Prianto, we are giving our reseller partners access to a powerful, scalable AI-native cybersecurity platform powered by Coro’s One Agent approach that is easy to position and deploy, and we are excited to build this partnership across the region.” — Thomas Krause , Director Business Unit Security, QBS Software

Through the Prianto brand, QBS Software will equip resellers with dedicated sales assistance, technical pre-sales expertise, and professional services to help them confidently position and deploy Coro across their customer base. Together, the companies aim to help resellers address growing demand for AI-native cybersecurity solutions among mid-market organizations throughout the region.

“DACH is a priority market for Coro's EMEA expansion, and QBS Software is exactly the right partner to help us reach it. Prianto's deep reseller relationships and strong value-added distribution capabilities give us the channel reach we need to bring Coro's AI-native cybersecurity platform to the mid-market organizations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland that are looking to scale security efficiently — without adding complexity or headcount.” — Ingo Schaefer , Vice President EMEA, Coro

About Coro

Coro is a leading AI-native global cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams. Coro delivers comprehensive security through a unified, integrated platform that brings together endpoint, email, network, and cloud security. Powered by its One Agent architecture, Coro replaces fragmented security tools with unified, automated protection that simplifies operations, closes coverage gaps, and reduces cost and operational burden without expanding IT headcount. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably without increasing operational overhead. The company has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of North America’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. Find out more at www.coro.net

About QBS Software

QBS Software operates the world’s largest enterprise software delivery platform, connecting over 12,500 SaaS and software vendors with resellers across the globe. QBS specialises in long-tail and value-added software distribution, simplifying procurement and enabling partners to focus on business growth. Following the strategic acquisition of the Prianto Group, QBS became one of the largest enterprise software value-added distributors in EMEA. QBS Software delivers unmatched loyalty to the channel, exclusively serving partners with sales support, technical pre-sales, and professional services. With a combined team of 450+ professionals and recurring revenues exceeding $700 million, QBS is redefining software distribution across EMEA. Learn more at www.qbssoftware.com

Contacts

Shifali Erasmus

Coro@cracklepr.com

510.565.5655