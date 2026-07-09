Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (8-11 July 2026)

MONACO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of young engineers have taken over Quai Louis II in the YCM Marina to showcase their prototypes at the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, organised by Yacht Club de Monaco, supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW, SBM Offshore, Monaco City Hall, NatPower H, and ESA NanoTech.

The programme has already kicked off with the Job Forum dedicated to exchanges between students, recent graduates and major maritime industry players to encourage meetings, work opportunities and sharing knowledge.

Now a major international event focused on sustainable maritime technologies, the Challenge brings together emerging engineering talent and key industry players, such as Safe Harbor, Oceanco, Ferretti Group, Azimut | Benetti Group, and Lürssen, through to 11 July.

The first event begins tomorrow with the E-Boat Rally, a warm-up before the official opening ceremony. Over the next four days, the programme includes conferences, Tech Talks, demonstrations and on-water contests that will bring students, researchers and professionals into direct contact with each other.

Located on the Jacques Boissy Esplanade and Lucciana Jetty and open to the public free of charge from Thursday to Saturday, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge Village will also offer visitors the chance to discover the prototypes, interact with teams from around the world, and follow the races up close. “The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is unique on many levels, both ashore and at sea. With every edition we’re able to measure the progress made and open up new horizons for yachting’s future. Competitors, professionals and the public mingle in a spirit that promotes dialogue and knowledge sharing,” says Yacht Club de Monaco Director and General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

A real-world laboratory

Divided into the Energy Class, AI Class, SeaLab Class, and Open Sea Xperience, the teams are ready for action. They will be competing in contests ranging from speed, endurance, slalom and manoeuvrability trials to autonomous navigation and the E-Boat Rally. All technologies are put to the test under identical conditions turning the event into a genuine open-air laboratory where performance is assessed on both energy efficiency and reliability of the systems developed.

“As a shipyard, we have a duty to lead the way. The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge plays a crucial role in driving the transition to sustainable energy, reducing the environmental impact of maritime activities, and inspiring the next generation of engineers and innovators. Our commitment to promoting renewable energy solutions and environmental protection aligns perfectly with the objectives of this innovative event organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco,” says Peter Lürssen, CEO of Lürssen.

Methanol enters the contest

Having fuelled discussions at last year’s conferences, methanol is set to compete at the 13th edition which confirms the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge’s openness to an ever-expanding range of decarbonisation solutions in the wake of electricity and hydrogen technologies. The SURGE Methanol Foiling Team Twente project (University of Twente) exemplifies this evolution with a methanol-electric hydrofoil boat featuring a 5 kW reformed-methanol fuel cell, optimized foil control and a lightweight design.

Two international conferences to progress

As well as on-water demonstrations at sea, the first of two international events, focusing on major transformations taking place in the maritime sector, is on Thursday 9 July. The Advanced Yachting Technology Conference explores emerging technologies applied to yachting, followed Friday 10 July by the 7th Alternative Fuels Conference. Organised by YCM and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, it focuses on a variety of decarbonisation pathways and brings together experts, industry representatives, and researchers to discuss the energy solutions of the future. Meanwhile, Tech Talks are an opportunity for teams to present their projects to an International Jury, industry players and researchers.

Awards reward innovation in all its forms

As well as the on-water results, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge recognises the most advanced projects with awards decided by the Race Committee and an International Jury. These include the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award, worth €25,000, as well as a Jury Prize, Communication Prize and Tech Talks Prizes rewarding innovation, design, and eco-design, and a Rookie Prize for the best debut.

Supported by MarineShift360, the Eco Design prize honours teams that have incorporated a comprehensive life-cycle approach from the very start of the project. Using a life-cycle analysis tool, specifically developed for the maritime industry, participants can assess the environmental impact of their technical choices from materials to propulsion systems.

“The innovations on display at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge are shaping the future of sustainable marine design. Empowering teams to measure and understand the environmental footprint of their vessels from the outset is not just valuable - it’s essential. Lifecycle thinking helps us go beyond assumptions, ensuring progress is grounded in data and every design choice moves us closer to truly low-impact marine solutions,” explains Lizzy Howard, Project Manager Marine Futures.

The public are invited

Open to the public free of charge from Thursday to Saturday, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge Village offers visitors a chance to watch the races live, get up close to the prototypes in the paddocks, discover the latest technological innovations, and interact with teams from around the world. Located on the Jacques Boissy Esplanade and Lucciana Jetty, the Village is also where the daily prize-giving ceremonies and a wide range of activities are taking place throughout the event.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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