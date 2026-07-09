Mer and Eviny Fast Charging join forces to create the Nordic region’s leading fast-charging company

(Oslo, Norway 9. July 2026) – Statkraft and Eviny are merging their two fast-charging companies, creating the Nordic region’s leading fast-charging company, with charging locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany, subject to necessary legal approvals.



The merger creates the scale needed to enhance profitability while strengthening the customer offering. Following the merger, the combined company will have operations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, more than one million registered customers, and a position as the largest operator in the Nordic region. The parties also intend to include Mer's public fast-charging business in Germany, subject to relevant approvals.



“Our core business is to build, develop and own critical infrastructure, including profitable infrastructure that society depends on to reduce emissions from the transport sector. Eviny Fast Charging and Mer are two of the Nordic region’s leading fast-charging companies, and a merged company built on our cost-efficient platform will provide a better customer offering and greater competitiveness,” says Ragnhild Janbu Fresvik, CEO of Eviny.



Statkraft will become a co-owner of the merged company with a 43 percent stake, while Eviny will own 57 percent.



The merger will create increased value for customers and owners

Mer and Eviny’s combined customer base, network footprint, and experience across four markets will enable the merged company to operate its fast-charging network at significantly lower cost. Mer’s strong customer satisfaction, valuable commercial partnerships and attractive locations are key reasons why the merger is the best solution for both companies:



“The merger is the best solution for both parties, each of which had several other alternatives under consideration. The merged company will double its revenues while reducing costs. We expect high profitability and strong dividend capacity going forward. Together, the new company will achieve a scale and profitability improvement that neither company could have achieved alone. We are creating greater value by scaling a leading platform we have already built,” says Fresvik.



With increased profitability, further growth in the new company will be self-financed based on the company’s revenues.



“Statkraft is proud to have built Mer into a significant fast-charging operator in Northern Europe. We have assessed several opportunities for Mer’s further development and concluded that merging the company with Eviny Fast Charging is the most value-creating alternative. The business will now have an even stronger foundation, with greater opportunities in a growing market. The merger will increase profitability, while customers will benefit from a larger and better charging offering,” says Henrik Sætness, Executive Vice President Corporate Development at Statkraft.



The share of electric vehicles is growing rapidly, and the charging market is in a consolidation phase where scale and cost efficiency are becoming increasingly important for profitability. For customers, the merger of Eviny Fast Charging and Mer means one shared fast-charging network, simpler charging with fewer apps, a larger network and competitive prices.



The transaction is subject to approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority and relevant legal approvals in Germany.



About Eviny Fast Charging:

Eviny Fast Charging opened its first charging station at Danmarksplass in Bergen in 2015. Since its establishment, the company has experienced steady growth and increasing profitability and was EBITDA-positive already in 2022. In 2025, Eviny Fast Charging contributed NOK 75 million in positive EBITDA from its Scandinavian business and sold 76 GWh of electricity to electric vehicles. The Bilkraft app has around one million unique users and is the most widely used charging app in Norway.



About Mer:

Mer has delivered strong growth through expansion across both geographies and number of charging points over several years. From 2021 to 2025, the company tripled its total revenues, driven largely by strong growth in the number of fast chargers across the markets in which it operated. In 2025, the company had revenues close to NOK 1 billion, of which nearly two thirds came from public fast charging. The company owned and operated more than 3,500 charging points at the beginning of 2026.



Facts about the merger:

• Eviny will own 57 percent of the joint venture, while Statkraft will own 43 percent. The merger will make the company the largest fast-charging operator in Norway and Sweden, with a 14 percent market share in Sweden and 24 percent in Norway.

• It is Mer’s public fast-charging business that is being merged with Eviny Fast Charging.

• The merger does not include Mer Austria or Mer Business Germany. The inclusion of Mer's public fast-charging business in Germany remains subject to relevant legal approvals.

• Eviny is acquiring Mer in exchange for shares.

• The merged company will be Eviny Elektrifisering and will have its head office in Bergen.

• The merger is subject to approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority and to necessary legal approvals in Germany.

For further information, please contact:



Geir Fuglseth, Media contact Statkraft AS

Tel: +47 913 70 572

E-mail: geir.fuglseth@statkraft.com



Marte Leirvåg, Head of communication and public affairs Eviny

Tel: +47 906 88 919

E-mail: marte.leirvag@eviny.no

or www.statkraft.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,200 employees in 20 countries.

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