Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Subsidiary NewSchool of Architecture & Design Concludes AI Design Workshop and Design & Build Summer Intensive, Advancing AI-Powered Design Education for the Next Generation

Four-Day Program at NewSchool’s Downtown San Diego Campus Introduced Youth to AI-Augmented Architecture, Design, and Construction Through Hands-On Studio Learning

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital solutions for education, enterprise collaboration, and live engagement, today announced the successful conclusion of the NSAD AI Design Workshop and Design & Build Summer Intensive, a four-day youth program hosted by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, NewSchool of Architecture & Design.

Held from June 29 through July 2, 2026 at NewSchool’s downtown San Diego campus, the program introduced more than 30 students ages 14 to 17 to the future of architecture, design, and construction through hands-on instruction, physical model-making, AI-assisted design exploration, and direct engagement with NewSchool faculty and industry professionals.

The program reflects Ambow’s growing focus on the intersection of artificial intelligence, design education, and the built environment. As AI rapidly reshapes how buildings, spaces, products, and experiences are imagined and created, Ambow and NewSchool are working to help students develop the creative judgment, technical fluency, and human-centered problem-solving skills needed to thrive in an AI-powered design economy.

“AI is changing the way designers think, create, test, and communicate ideas,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. “Through NewSchool, Ambow is building a practical bridge between emerging AI technologies and the next generation of architects, designers, and builders. This program gave young students direct exposure to AI-augmented design in a real studio environment, while reinforcing a core belief of our company: AI should expand human creativity, not replace it.”

Over the course of the intensive, students moved between design studios, drafting environments, and model-building spaces. They explored how AI tools can support early-stage ideation, visualization, iteration, and presentation, while also learning the importance of physical making, spatial thinking, and design critique. The program culminated in a final showcase on July 2, where students presented their AI-informed design projects to family, friends, faculty, and members of the NewSchool community.

The workshop combined traditional design education with AI-native learning methods, allowing students to experience how emerging technologies are transforming professional practice. Participants learned how AI can accelerate concept development and visual communication, while faculty emphasized that strong design still depends on creativity, judgment, context, ethics, and the ability to solve real human problems.

“NewSchool is uniquely positioned to show students what the future of design education looks like,” saidJames Bartholomew, President of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. “The program brought together NewSchool’s academic strengths, Ambow’s AI education vision, and the curiosity of young learners who are just beginning to imagine possible careers in architecture, design, and construction. It also demonstrates how Ambow’s AI-powered education strategy can extend across youth learning, higher education, and professional training.”

As part of the program, students worked alongside NewSchool faculty and practicing professionals to design real spaces, create visual concepts, build physical models, and present their final work. The experience was designed not only to introduce students to college-level design learning, but also to help them understand how AI is becoming part of the everyday toolkit for architects, designers, construction managers, and creative professionals.

“Watching students combine sketching, model-making, and AI-assisted visualization was a preview of where design education is heading,” said Prof. Daniela Deutsch, Chief Academic Officer and Dean of the School of Architecture at NewSchool of Architecture & Design. “AI gives students new ways to explore ideas quickly, but the heart of design remains deeply human. Our goal is to help students learn how to use these tools thoughtfully, creatively, and responsibly.”





The AI Design Workshop and Design & Build Summer Intensive also supports Ambow’s broader commitment to expanding access to AI literacy across disciplines and age groups. Through its patented HybriU™ platform and broader AI-powered education initiatives, Ambow is developing learning experiences that combine physical presence, digital intelligence, real-time interaction, and personalized engagement.

Ambow believes that the future of AI education will not be limited to computer science. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in design, architecture, media, business, healthcare, manufacturing, and other fields, students will need opportunities to understand how AI applies to real-world creative and professional practice. The NewSchool summer program represents a practical example of that vision in action.

Ambow expects the AI Design Workshop and Design & Build Summer Intensive to become a recurring program at NewSchool and a model for future AI-powered design learning initiatives serving students, schools, and communities.

Create. Design. Build. Powered by AI.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration, and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Ambow has built its patented flagship HybriU™ product suite to redefine the future of learning, communication, and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriu.com.

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

About NewSchool of Architecture & Design

NewSchool of Architecture & Design is an award-winning and globally recognized private university located in downtown San Diego, California. NAAB-accredited and offering degree programs in architecture, construction management, interior architecture, product design, and graphic design, NewSchool prepares students to combine human-centered design thinking with mastery of advanced technologies, including AI, digital modeling, visualization, and augmented reality. NewSchool has been wholly owned by Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) since 2020 and operates as a subsidiary of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. For more information, visit https://newschoolarch.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and similar expressions identify these statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Ambow and its industry. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Ambow undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact: