Amaero Resumes Titanium Powder Production

MCDONALD, Tenn., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) (Amaero or the Company) is pleased to share that it has resumed titanium powder production.

Key Points

Following a six week pause, titanium powder production has resumed.

In conjunction with Jensen Hughes, a leader in safety and risk-based engineering, the Company completed a comprehensive review of process, systems and facility safety with resulting remediation and improvements.

During the production pause, there were no purchase order cancellations and no employee attrition.



Following safety incidents in May1, we committed to “lean in” and to take proactive measures to improve the safety of our operations and to position the operations for future growth and scale. The Company paused titanium powder production so that it could solely focus its efforts on a comprehensive review of process, system and facility safety with resulting remediation and improvements. The review was led by Amaero’s leadership team, advised by senior consultants from Jensen Hughes, and informed by technicians, operators, maintenance and facilities staff. Though we are mindful of our customers’ need for reliable and timely supply of powder, we committed to a “Safety First” approach for the safety review and remediation process.

Throughout the safety review and remediation process, we have collaborated closely with the Cleveland Fire Department, City of Cleveland, Bradley County and the State of Tennessee. We have welcomed the engagement and Amaero has communicated in a transparent and proactive manner.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“Following the safety incidents in May, the Board and leadership team made an explicit decision to lean in, to pause titanium production and to complete a comprehensive review of process, system and facility safety. A partial list of resulting remediation and improvements include enhancements to standard operating procedures, changes to equipment layout on factory floor plan, designation of “hot zones,” re-location of control panels for remote activation, increased use of sensors, removal of PVC exhaust piping, re-design of dust filtration and exhaust systems, more stringent PPE practices and improvements to bonding and grounding. This will not be a one-time exercise, but will be permanently imbedded in the culture and foundational manufacturing practices.

I’m humbled and grateful for the steadfast support and dedication of our employees, customers, government stakeholders and investors. As we begin a new fiscal year, Amaero is well positioned with completion of its 3-year capital investment plan and commissioning of scaled production capacity. We just completed a record revenue quarter and we have a very strong contracted backlog for the balance of the calendar year.

Re-shoring, re-building and scaling a sovereign industrial base is essential for national security and for economic prosperity. For decades, the United States offshored our manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem while atrophying our industrial base and neglecting workforce development. The renaissance of sovereign manufacturing coupled with the modernization of the defense industrial base is a generational opportunity.

Amaero is at the forefront of the advanced materials and manufacturing revolution. We are committed to industrial scaled production for mission critical materials and manufacturing that address key vulnerabilities and bottlenecks in the sovereign industrial base. We will continue to engage with key stakeholders in the U.S. government, Department of War, U.S. Navy, prime contractors and key suppliers to build out integrated and co-located advanced material and advanced manufacturing competency, capability and capacity.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

1 ASX Announcements, “Amaero Comments on Incident at Factory” dated 14 May 2026 and “Update on Tennessee Manufacturing Facility” dated 26 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of additive manufacturing (AM) powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimer

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.