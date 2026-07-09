UREVO Wins Red Dot Award 2026 for AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots, Recognized for Real-Time, AI-Adaptive Recovery

ESSEN, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart wellness innovator UREVO has been named a winner of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 in the Innovative Design category for its AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots. The honor was announced on July 7, 2026, at the Red Dot Gala, held at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany.





Global Recognition for Innovation and Design Excellence

The Red Dot Award is a globally recognized design competition, judged by an international panel on innovation, functionality, and user experience. It recognizes products where functional innovation and world-class industrial design work together.

The win marks UREVO's third international design honor this year, following an iF Design Award and a Platinum Award at the American Good Design Award. Winning these awards point to something beyond a single lucky win: the company's ongoing investment in both R&D and industrial design. It also lines up with what UREVO's Recovery Boots deliver: an AI-adaptive system for real-time muscle recovery, built into a wireless, portable design made to go wherever recovery is needed, from home to the gym to competition.

Designed Around How Recovery Actually Happens





For many athletes and active consumers, muscle recovery isn't consistent. What a body needs changes from one session to the next, after a hard training day, a long flight, or a day on the slopes, but most compression therapy doesn't adjust to that. Users are typically left to pick a pressure setting and hope it's right, with no real way to know if it matches what their muscles need in the moment.

To close that gap, UREVO's Recovery Boots use AI-Adaptive Massage Technology that reads real-time muscle condition and automatically calibrates air pressure within an 80 to 180mmHg range, instead of forcing users to choose a generic "high, medium, low" preset.

No two recovery sessions are the same, which is why the boots support more than 32 modes, from light circulation work to deep tissue-focused compression, with OTA updates that continue to refine the system over time. Through the UREVO app, users can also build routines around specific muscle groups and pressure zones.

The boots are also built to go where recovery actually needs to happen. A detachable, cable-free control panel and a 5000mAh battery mean they can travel to a gym or a competition instead of staying by an outlet at home. Four adjustable leg sizes, fitting users from roughly 5'3" to 6'11" (160 to 210cm), let the same pair work for different people, whether that's sharing across a household or fitting a range of athletes on a team.

"Winning in the Innovative Design category tells us we got the balance right between AI and design," said James Yao, Chief Product Officer of UREVO. "We built the Recovery Boots so the intelligence disappears into a simple experience, and the pressure adjusts in real time without the user having to think about it. For someone stepping off the slopes or out of a hard training block, that's the difference between recovery being one more decision and recovery just happening."

UREVO Recovery Boots are available in the United States and Germany, as well as other parts of Europe, through the UREVO Official Website, currently at a discounted price.

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness and recovery, delivering integrated hardware, software, and digital content designed for modern wellness lifestyles. With over 200 patents and world-renowned accolades, including the Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, and other leading international honors, UREVO serves more than two million users across 60+ countries, redefining the intersection of technology and well-being.

For more information, visit the UREVO Official Website.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Vincent Wang

Email: marketing@urevo.com



