ROC Receives U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act DT&E Designation for ROC Watch

Federal protections indicate ROC Watch plays an important role in public safety



Reinforces ROC’s growing position as a trusted technology partner for government, defense, and critical infrastructure operations

Denver, CO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and decision intelligence solutions, today announced that ROC Watch and its suite of features have received a Developmental Testing and Evaluation (DT&E) Designation under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act, confirmed on July 1, 2026.

"The SAFETY Act DT&E Designation is an important milestone for ROC Watch and the organizations that rely on the platform to help protect people and critical infrastructure," said B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC. "This achievement provides a DHS-supported framework that helps reduce liability concerns for customers as they evaluate procurement decisions for the ROC Watch platform. We believe this milestone will help accelerate commercial adoption of ROC’s American-built Vision AI technologies across government and commercial environments."

The federal recognition identifies ROC Watch as a qualified anti-terrorism technology undergoing continued testing and evaluation. Under the SAFETY Act, the DT&E Designation provides federal liability protections for ROC and organizations that deploy ROC Watch in the event of an act of terrorism. These protections serve as structural risk management as government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, schools, and other organizations evaluate and procure public safety technologies.

ROC Watch is an AI-enabled video analytics platform for threat detection, alerts management, and post-event investigations across live and recorded video. The technology uses advanced Vision AI models for face recognition, person detection, gun detection, vehicle detection, and automatic license plate recognition to detect threats and provide alerts for enhanced situational awareness.

The DHS SAFETY Act encourages the development and deployment of qualified anti-terrorism technologies by providing liability protections for technology providers and organizations that deploy them. These protections further strengthen ROC’s position as a trusted technology partner for U.S. government agencies, law enforcement, defense organizations, and critical infrastructure operators.



About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” and similar statements. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. ROC may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: (i) ROC’s goals and strategies and (ii) ROC’s future business development, financial condition, and results of operations. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ROC’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is provided, and the forward-looking statements included herein are made, solely as of the date of this press release, and neither party undertakes any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai

