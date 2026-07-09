Volaris Group Acquires IVES

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (Volaris) today announced the acquisition of IVES and its subsidiaries IVES Inc and Elioz (including the Solupi brand). Based in France, IVES is a leading provider of software solutions dedicated to accessibility and inclusion, serving deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals and others facing communication barriers.

IVES was founded with a mission to make communication accessible to all, with a particular focus on the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in France and Canada. Today, IVES and its subsidiaries represent a comprehensive ecosystem of accessibility and inclusion technologies, combining software platforms, relay services, and human-assisted communication solutions.

“We are delighted to be joining Volaris Group. Over the years, we have built strong foundations — a loyal customer base, differentiated products and a clear mission. With Volaris as our long-term home, we now have the right conditions to execute on the next phase of our journey. This is a great recognition of the work our teams have done and a real opportunity to take IVES to the next level.”

- Pascal Dupuy, CEO, and Didier Chabanol, Executive Director, IVES



IVES offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to bridge communication gaps for deaf and hard-of-hearing people:

IVES (France), the flagship platform providing real-time communication relay services and accessibility tools for public and private sector organizations

IVES Inc (Canada), the Canadian subsidiary extending these solutions to the North American market

Elioz, a specialized platform providing on-demand sign language interpretation (LSF), cued Speech in French (LfPC) and written transcription (TTRP) services

Solupi, a local partner serving deaf and hard-of-hearing people, training centers and employers, to ensure that employment is a space of equality, autonomy and shared success.

“IVES has built solid fundamentals in a market that matters — accessibility is both a regulatory necessity and a genuine societal need. We see strong potential to help the team strengthen their commercial execution, improve unit economics and build a path to sustainable profitable growth. We look forward to working closely with Pascal, Didier and the whole IVES team.”

- Rémy Jacquier, Portfolio Manager, and Halima Nejjah, M&A Director, Volaris Group



IVES will continue to be led by Pascal Dupuy, CEO, and Didier Chabanol, Executive Director, reporting to Rémy Jacquier, Portfolio Manager at Volaris Group. Volaris and IVES acknowledge the contribution of Impact Partners, minority shareholder, whose support has been part of the company's journey. Impact Partners has exited their investment in IVES with this acquisition.

“Since 2017, we have supported IVES through remarkable growth, combining innovation and social impact by making services more accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing people. This sale reflects our conviction that impact and performance go hand in hand, and opens a promising new phase of development alongside Volaris Group.”

- Abderzak Sifer, Managing Partner, Impact Partners

About IVES

IVES is a leading provider of software solutions dedicated to accessibility and inclusion, serving deaf, hard-of-hearing and people facing communication barriers. Together with its subsidiaries IVES Inc (Canada) and Elioz, and the Solupi brand, the group combines software platforms, relay services and human-assisted communication solutions for public and private sector organizations across France and Canada.

About Volaris Group

Volaris Group acquires, strengthens and develops software providers for vertical markets. As a division of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is focused on helping companies grow in their respective markets, whether through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, through day-to-day operations, or through bolt-on acquisitions. Find out more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Impact Partners

Founded in 2007 on the conviction that entrepreneurship can help build a fairer and more sustainable society, Impact Partners has become Europe's leading impact investing platform. Across Europe, the firm supports social entrepreneurs both financially and operationally through its Impact Growth fund (Social – investments of €5M to €15M) and its Impact Création fund (Local – investments of €50K to €500K). A pioneer in impact investing with more than €500M under management, Impact Partners supports committed entrepreneurs across Europe, with offices in Paris, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Milan and Copenhagen.

For more information:

IVES website

IVES Inc website (Canada)

Elioz website

Solupi website

Volaris Group Press Room

For further information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 437-775-6279

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com