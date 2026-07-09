Our Bond Expands its University Market Internationally Through Partnership With Leading University

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced a partnership with a leading international university to make Bond's personal security platform available to approximately 4,000 students, faculty, and staff.

This partnership is another important international win that adds to Bond’s momentum and message of personal security for all. The Company believes Bond is uniquely well suited to serve higher education communities, where students, faculty, and staff often travel alone, attend evening classes and events, commute on foot, and navigate unfamiliar environments while expecting strong privacy protections. By combining preventative personal security, live security expertise, and a privacy-first architecture, Bond addresses the safety and privacy needs of campus communities in a differentiated and highly relevant way.

“Concern for the safety and security of students is universal, and no solution – on and off campus – is nearly as effective or complete as Bond,” said Doron Kempel, CEO of Our Bond, Inc. “This is yet another potent channel through which Bond can be offered to a massive end-user market globally. Students are statistically more vulnerable than most demographics yet are vigilant about their privacy. They do not wish their schools to monitor them, on and off campus, but are more susceptive to political and sexual violence. Bond offers a personal security service that each student can use 24/7 domestically or when traveling, on and off campus, while enjoying full privacy.”

"While this deal is not monetarily significant on its own, it does represent an important milestone in initiation of this market, and is further validation of our vision, which has always been that personal security should be accessible wherever people live, work, study, and travel, in the US and abroad," Kempel continued. "Whether we meet with CEOs, university presidents, mayors, or prime ministers, every meeting we have reinforces the same conclusion: people value personal security most when it is preventative, available on demand, and delivered with complete respect for their privacy. We believe those principles have broad appeal across virtually every segment of society."



About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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