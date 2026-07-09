Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at investor.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (833) 461-5787 and using conference ID 639749828. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 830 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Michael Bailen

502-515-7298

Media

Megan Pence

502-461-1878

