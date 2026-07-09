More Than a Dozen New American Funding Loan Officers Defect to Rate

CHICAGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that more than a dozen loan officers have recently joined the company from New American Funding, bringing nine figures in production volume with them.

The group of established and rising stars includes:

Lori Crabb

Maria Castorena

Cory Graciano

Donaciano GarciaAmaya

Jim Butz

Samuel Wagner

Kristi Hernandez

Andy Thom

Michael Giganti

Joe McCaslin

Kyle Travers

Peter Strahler

Jay Kunkle

Chad Geyer





Notably, several of the originators are returning to Rate after time at other lenders, underscoring the company’s momentum with experienced producers who know the platform and are choosing to come back.

“The best in the business are making intentional decisions about where they can win,” said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. “They’re choosing the platform with the product depth, pricing, technology, execution and collaborative culture of sharing built to grow their business and give themselves and their partners a real competitive edge. When experienced producers look closely at what Rate offers, including those who have been here before, the decision speaks for itself.”

For many of the loan officers joining from New American Funding, Rate’s platform was the reason.

“I wasn’t actively looking to make a move, but after reconnecting with someone at Rate whom I greatly respected, I took a fresh look at the platform and everything that had evolved since my previous time there,” said Jay Kunkle. “The more I explored, the clearer the decision became. What ultimately brought me back was the combination of industry-leading technology, a broad product offering, competitive pricing, and a platform that truly allows me to better serve my clients and agent partners while continuing to grow my business.”

“It’s great to be back at Rate,” said Chad Geyer. “The tech, product, and rates are as good as it gets. My business is taking off, and I can better serve my borrowers and partners.”

The newly added loan officers will continue serving borrowers, homeowners and real estate partners across their respective markets as part of Rate.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years), Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet, multiple recognitions as a Best Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet, named to Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025), Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Forbes, named among the Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025 by Motley Fool and recognized as the Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America by Motley Fool / MarketWatch. Visit rate.com for more information.