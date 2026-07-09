WPALive.tv Content Set to Reach Australian Hospitality Screens Through Nightlife Network Agreement

Sydney, NSW, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPALive.tv, a pioneering digital broadcast platform for cue sports, has announced a strategic licensing agreement with Nightlife Music Pty Ltd. This collaboration will enable WPALive.tv's visual content to be distributed through Nightlife's extensive venue network, reaching up to 10,000 screens and footfall 4.5m people weekly across pubs, clubs, hotels, bars, and other hospitality venues in Australia.

Global impact across Australian entertainment venues with Nightlife

The agreement marks a significant milestone in WPALive.tv's mission to elevate the visibility of cue sports by integrating world-class pool, heyball, and international championship highlights into social and entertainment environments. This initiative aims to engage sports fans directly where they gather, enhancing the traditional viewing experience.

Glenn Weiland, CEO of Foresense Technologies and President of WPALive.tv, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership in expanding the audience for cue sports. He stated,

"This agreement provides another important pathway for introducing cue sports to new audiences across Australia. Our vision has always been to grow the sport beyond traditional viewing platforms and bring the excitement, skill, and personalities of the game to where people naturally gather and socialize."

WPALive.tv continues to hold long-term international media rights for a growing portfolio of cue sports events. The platform is gearing up for its next phase of global expansion, which includes subscription services, athlete engagement initiatives, and enhanced fan experiences. Recent broadcasts in Norway have further demonstrated the platform's commitment to connecting the global cue sports community.

This agreement with Nightlife Music Pty Ltd strengthens WPALive.tv's position as a leading digital destination for cue sports content. It supports the company's mission to connect players, fans, venues, and commercial partners through innovative media distribution strategies.

WPALive.tv, powered by Foresense Technologies, is dedicated to building a next-generation sports media ecosystem focused on engagement, community, and innovation. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to expanding the global footprint of cue sports.

World Championships to your local entertainment venue

About Wpalive.tv

WPALive.tv represents a 24/7 digital broadcast platform designed to elevate pool to new heights of visibility and engagement. to harness cutting-edge AI, data analytics, and immersive broadcasting to connect the worldwide cue sports community like never before. A bold new era in cue sports, where data and digital transformation meet elite competition and grassroots development. WPA Live TV will serve as the centrepiece of a larger initiative to expand the global footprint of Pool, with upcoming features including real-time player analytics, interactive fan engagement, and industry-first equipment authentication powered by Foresense's smart technology.

Press Inquiries

Glenn Weiland

tisha.white@foresense.com

https://wpalive.tv

Level 13 St James Centre

111 Elizabeth Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wFIbfoqpnQI