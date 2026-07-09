Getty Images Extends Creative and Editorial Subscriptions to Individual Professionals

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced new single-seat Creative and Editorial image subscriptions. The plans give independent professionals the same subscription-based access to Getty Images’ premium visuals that the world’s top media organizations and corporations have long relied on.

“For many smaller customers, Getty Images’ quality has been reserved for select projects,” said Gene Foca, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Getty Images. “These subscriptions give a much wider range of customers direct access to the depth of content and coverage that the world’s best organizations use every day.”

The new plans are single-seat subscriptions providing access to AI-free, authentic, commercially ready imagery, and editorial coverage spanning news, sport, and entertainment, alongside Getty Images’ comprehensive archive. They are designed to be straightforward and predictable: a single price, a clear scope, no overhead.

Customers can begin with a single seat and expand to broader capabilities as their needs grow. Getty Images’ existing enterprise and workflow offerings continue to serve organizations with more complex, high-volume requirements – together providing a full range of ways to work with Getty Images depending on need.

"Working with the highest-quality, authentic visual content is no longer limited to large teams or occasional projects. This is about making Getty Images available to a much wider set of customers who need a simple, reliable way to work with the very best content and coverage," added Foca.

For more information, visit https://www.gettyimages.com/plans-and-pricing.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 600,000 content creators and over 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

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Media Contact

Alex Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com