1Kosmos Recognized by Microsoft as Entra Verified ID Partner for Delivering Secure Remote Onboarding and Enhanced Digital Trust

ISELIN, N.J., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has extended its existing partnership with Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) as an official Entra Verified ID services and solution partner . This collaboration enables organizations to secure remote onboarding and establish enhanced digital trust using verifiable credentials issued by the 1Kosmos platform to eliminate hiring fraud, synthetic identities, and unauthorized account creation.





The 1Kosmos platform, integrated with Microsoft Entra Verified ID, offers an integrated solution for modernizing identity verification and is available on the Microsoft Security Store . 1Kosmos performs secure identity proofing by verifying government-issued credentials and matching them to a real-time biometric selfie with liveness detection, establishing high-assurance digital identities. This integration provides secure remote onboarding, ensuring the authenticity of users and strengthening identity assurance.

1Kosmos-Microsoft Entra Verified ID Capabilities

The 1Kosmos-Microsoft partnership enables customers to issue, hold, and verify cryptographically secure, tamper-evident digital identity credentials. Key features and benefits of the joint solution include:

Verifiable Credentials (VCs) & Decentralized Identity: Privacy-preserving digital identities backed by a decentralized private ledger for tamper-evident data and audit trails.

Privacy-preserving digital identities backed by a decentralized private ledger for tamper-evident data and audit trails. Secure Remote Identity Proofing: Streamlined onboarding via verification of government IDs against live biometrics, certified to ISO/IEC 30107-3 and NIST IAL2/AAL2 standards.

Streamlined onboarding via verification of government IDs against live biometrics, certified to ISO/IEC 30107-3 and NIST IAL2/AAL2 standards. Seamless Entra Verified ID Integration: Facilitates identity issuance and verification, acting as an External Authentication Method (EAM) for Entra ID.

Facilitates identity issuance and verification, acting as an External Authentication Method (EAM) for Entra ID. Enhanced Fraud Prevention: Mitigates identity theft, synthetic identities, and account takeovers by binding verified identity to the user with advanced biometrics.

Mitigates identity theft, synthetic identities, and account takeovers by binding verified identity to the user with advanced biometrics. Extended Passwordless Authentication: Provides strong, phishing-resistant passwordless access across environments beyond native Entra ID support (e.g., Mac, Linux, VPNs, PAM, legacy systems).

Provides strong, phishing-resistant passwordless access across environments beyond native Entra ID support (e.g., Mac, Linux, VPNs, PAM, legacy systems). Self-Service Password Reset & Account Recovery: Reduces IT Service Desk workload with biometric-backed self-service options for Entra ID, on-prem AD, and other accounts.

Reduces IT Service Desk workload with biometric-backed self-service options for Entra ID, on-prem AD, and other accounts. Passwordless for Restricted Environments: Extends passwordless authentication to challenging use cases like kiosks and shared workstations using 1Kosmos 1Key biometric security keys.





“Becoming a Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner reinforces our commitment to delivering the most secure and convenient identity solutions for employee onboarding,” said Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos. “This partnership provides organizations with a powerful, standards-based approach to remote onboarding and digital trust, ensuring robust and frictionless identity verification and authentication across their environments.”

“Strong partner ecosystems give customers the flexibility to choose the solutions that best meet their needs,” said Ankur Patel, Partner Group Product Manager at Microsoft. “We’re pleased to see 1Kosmos join the expanding set of identity verification partners supporting secure, high-assurance account recovery.”

For more information on the 1Kosmos - Microsoft Entra Verified ID solution for secure remote onboarding, please visit https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/saas/onekosmosinc1744391571698.1kosmos_verification?tab=Overview .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

617-877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a07c8de-329e-447e-9167-606551acdee4