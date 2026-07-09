Hyperion Materials & Technologies Launches Aerospace Manufacturing Guide for High-Performance Tooling and Component Solutions

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies today announced the release of Aerospace Manufacturing, a new guide designed to help aerospace toolmakers and original equipment manufacturers select the advanced carbide and diamond materials for tooling in their unique, demanding aerospace applications.

The guide brings Hyperion’s brand promise — Engineered for Your Application, Trusted for Your Supply — to life with practical recommendations for machining complex aerospace components made from heat-resistant superalloys (HRSA), titanium, carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), hardened steel and other challenging workpiece materials. It highlights carbide, cermet, polycrystalline diamond (PCD) and polycrystalline cubic boron nitride (PCBN) grades engineered to support quality, productivity and delivery goals in engine, frame and aircraft system manufacturing.

One featured solution is AM10F, a carbide grade designed to support the machining of titanium and HRSA turbine components where cutting-edge stability, wear resistance and process reliability are critical. In applications such as turbine discs, blisks, shafts, combustor casings and other high-value engine components, AM10F helps toolmakers address the challenges of heat buildup, tool deflection, surface finish requirements and demanding material removal.

“In aerospace manufacturing, every component presents a unique combination of material, geometry, finish and production requirements,” said Biju Varghese, Chief Technology Officer at Hyperion Materials & Technologies. “This guide helps customers connect those requirements to proven tooling materials such as AM10F, while reinforcing the reliability, engineering expertise and supply confidence they expect from Hyperion.”

Aerospace Manufacturing covers application-specific solutions for engine components as well as for airframe and associated system applications including wing ribs, pylon brackets, landing gear beams and CFRP structures. The guide also outlines Hyperion’s custom tungsten carbide component capabilities for fuel management, air conditioning, pump and compressor systems.

With tungsten carbide manufacturing in the US, Mexico and France, and diamond production in Columbus, Ohio, as well as application engineering support and rigorous quality management, Hyperion has the supply chain competence and engineering know-how to help customers develop tooling and components that meet the performance demands of aerospace manufacturing. Toolmakers can use the guide to explore qualified carbide and diamond grades, custom blanks, coolant channel technologies, PCD veined end mills and PCBN/PCD materials that support precision, reliability and efficiency.

Aerospace Manufacturing is available now through Hyperion’s online resource library. To download the guide, visit www.hyperionmt.com/aerospace-guide.

Media Contact

Marina Garcia

Corporate Communications Professional

marina.garcia@hyperionmt.com

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with more than 70 years of experience developing cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies. Hyperion specializes in premium base materials, toolmaker components, engineered products, and process tools and solutions for the most demanding applications. With more than 2,200 employees worldwide, Hyperion has its production footprint in North and South America, Europe and Asia, and sales in more than 70 countries.

To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion’s profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.