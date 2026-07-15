Hyperion Materials & Technologies announces Acquisition of Specialty Toolmaker, Manar Tools Pvt Ltd

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company specializing in diamond and tungsten carbide for wear components and cutting tools, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Manar Tools, a Pune, India based manufacturer of custom cutting tools. Manar specializes in PCD rotary tools, inserts, gun-drills, and indexable tooling, with a strong foothold in India’s consumer electronics industry.

The addition of Manar Tools extends Hyperion’s vertical, downstream integration into custom end-user tooling solutions. Manar’s specialized capabilities and market niche make it a natural specialty-tool partner for Hyperion’s material expertise in PCD, PCBN and tungsten carbide.

“The fast-paced consumer electronics industry is establishing a strong foothold in India, and high-precision manufacturing is critical to success in this market. Manar has established itself as a key player for top manufacturers in this industry, as well as for the automotive, aerospace and oil and gas industries.” said Mudassir Fajandar, Hyperion’s Senior Vice President for the APAC region. “We look forward to using Hyperion’s R&D and commercial infrastructure to expand Manar’s reach and bring its custom-engineered products to a broader market.”

With over 15 years of manufacturing experience, Manar focuses on efficient manufacturing of high-quality tools that are customized to its client’s specific requirements. Manar’s capabilities in PCD, CBN and CVD endmills, boring drills, reamers and inserts make it a strong partner for meeting a versatile set of customer requirements.

“We are excited to join our custom toolmaking operation with Hyperion’s material science expertise. Hyperion’s investment in India, from its tungsten processing capabilities to finished tooling, shows a commitment to growth in APAC that we’re happy to be part of,” said Vishal Telge, Managing Director at Manar Tools.

Hyperion’s acquisition of Manar Tools was completed on July 8, 2026.

Media Contact

Marina Garcia

Corporate Communications Professional

marina.garcia@hyperionmt.com

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with more than 70 years of experience developing cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies. Hyperion specializes in premium base materials, toolmaker components, engineered products, and process tools and solutions for the most demanding applications. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, Hyperion has its production footprint in North and South America, Europe and Asia, and sales in more than 70 countries.

To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion’s profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Manar Tools Pvt Ltd.

Founded in 2011, Manar Tools Pvt. Ltd. is a Pune, India–based manufacturer of high-precision cutting tools specializing in Solid Carbide, PCD, CBN, and CVD tooling technologies. The company offers customized solutions including drills, reamers, end mills, inserts, gun drills, boring bars, and indexable tooling systems for demanding machining applications. With advanced manufacturing infrastructure and a strong engineering team, Manar Tools serves leading customers across the automotive, aerospace, engineering, electronics, forging, and power sectors. Driven by its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-focused solutions, the company continues to enhance machining productivity and performance for customers in India and global markets under its philosophy of “Precision, Perfection, Performance.”