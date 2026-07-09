Esri Canada achieves rare ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design certification

Key points:

Esri Canada has achieved ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design certification for its ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services offering.

The company is among a select few organizations globally to earn this certification, highlighting Esri Canada’s leadership in designing privacy into its managed cloud services.

Organizations including government, utilities, natural resources, transportation, health and public safety can be assured that ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services supporting critical GIS operations meet high expectations for privacy, security and trust.





TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esri Canada, a leader in geographic information system (GIS) solutions, today announced it has achieved ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design certification for its ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services offering. Esri Canada is among a select few organizations globally to achieve this new certification, underscoring its leadership in embedding privacy into the design, delivery, operation and decommissioning of its trusted cloud services.

“Our ISO 31700 certification reflects how we approach privacy, proactively and by design,” said Alpesh Patel, chief information security officer, Esri Canada. “We’ve built our managed cloud services to consider consumer privacy at every stage, ensuring that Privacy by Design is integrated into our processes from the ground up. For our customers, this means greater confidence that the cloud environments supporting their GIS work are designed with privacy, security and trust at the core.”

ISO 31700-1 is an international standard that helps organizations operationalize Privacy by Design by proactively considering privacy throughout the lifecycle of products and services that process personal information. For Esri Canada customers, the certification provides added assurance that privacy is not treated as an afterthought; it is built into the processes, controls and governance that support ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services from the start.

Esri Canada’s ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services provide secure, scalable and Canada-hosted cloud services for organizations that rely on GIS to support essential operations, including government, utilities, natural resources, transportation, health and public safety. The ISO 31700-1 certification strengthens customer confidence by demonstrating that Esri Canada has independently aligned its managed cloud service practices with internationally recognized privacy principles.

The certification builds on Esri Canada’s existing ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System), ISO 27017 (Cloud Security) and ISO 27018 (Privacy in the Cloud) certifications, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to helping customers meet high standards for security, privacy and compliance.

To learn more about Esri Canada’s certifications and commitment to privacy, security and responsible data stewardship, visit esri.ca/trust .

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 14 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 14 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca . Follow Esri Canada on X (Twitter) , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, please contact:

press@esri.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9094f3f3-ba87-4f9d-bc73-0e9b5c12ad47