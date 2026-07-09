ENvue Medical Unveils Its First Robotic-Assisted, Artificial Intelligence, Feeding Tube Automation Tool

ENvue Targeting Combined $10 Billion+ Enteral Feeding and Vascular Access Market Opportunity*

ENvue Drive™ Demonstration Marks First Step Toward a New Generation of Intelligent Bedside Procedures and Integrates ENvue’s Proprietary AI Navigation Software, Ask Oscar™

TYLER, Texas, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced the successful development and demonstration of the first prototype of ENvue Drive™, which the Company believes is the first next-generation robotic-assisted tool built within the ENvue electromagnetic navigation platform ecosystem, designed to integrate artificial intelligence, real-time navigation, and robotic-assisted procedural execution into a unified clinical workflow.

A demonstration video highlighting the ENvue Drive prototype, including integrated navigation, artificial intelligence, and robotic-assisted advancement capabilities, is available here: http://envue.com/ask-oscar/#video.

The prototype demonstration integrated ENvue’s proprietary AI navigation software, Ask Oscar™, with robotic-assisted tube advancement to replicate a bedside enteral access procedure. The demonstration showcased that ENvue Drive can identify anatomical pathways, detect trajectory deviations, provide corrective guidance, and assist advancement to a target position within the small intestine, under clinician supervision. ENvue Drive is designed to assist, not replace, the clinician, who retains full control of the procedure at all times. The successful demonstration represents a significant milestone in ENvue’s long-term vision to transform bedside medicine through the convergence of navigation, artificial intelligence, and automation.

“For decades, bedside medicine has relied on training, experience, and manual execution. We believe the next major advance will come from combining navigation, intelligence, and automation into a unified platform that assists clinicians throughout the procedure,” said Dr. Doron Besser, Chief Executive Officer, ENvue Medical. “We believe ENvue Drive represents an important step toward that future.”

ENvue Drive is being built upon the Company’s 510(k) FDA-cleared ENvue Navigation Platform, which is currently used in hospitals across the United States to provide real-time electromagnetic guidance during enteral feeding tube placement. The Company recently introduced Ask Oscar™, its artificial intelligence-based education and training platform, and is now extending that architecture toward future procedural guidance and robotic-assisted execution.

ENvue Drive was designed from inception as a platform architecture intended to support both enteral and vascular access procedures, consistent with the Company's original 2025 announcement of the initiative. The current prototype demonstration focused on enteral tube advancement as the platform's first application, with vascular access, neonatal care, urinary access, and other high-volume clinical workflows representing near-term platform extensions.

ENvue Drive is an investigational prototype. It has not been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not cleared or approved for clinical use.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.



ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Enteral Feeding and Vascular Access market opportunity; the anticipated development, functionality, regulatory pathway (including any future submissions to, or clearance or approval by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), commercialization, and clinical adoption of ENvue Drive™, Ask Oscar™, and the ENvue Navigation Platform; the anticipated integration of artificial intelligence, real-time navigation, and robotic-assisted procedural execution into a unified clinical workflow; the Company's belief that the next major advance will come from combining navigation, intelligence, and automation into a unified platform that assists clinicians throughout the procedure and its belief that ENvue Drive™ represents a step toward that advance; the anticipated extension of the ENvue Drive platform to additional clinical applications (including vascular access, neonatal care, and urinary access); the size and growth of the enteral feeding, vascular access, and related markets; the success of ENvue's programs; and market interest in the Company's technology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) the risk that the Company is unable to further develop the ENvue Drive prototype into a commercially viable product, or that development timelines are longer or more costly than anticipated; (ii) the risk that the Company is unable to obtain FDA clearance or approval for ENvue Drive or any other future product candidate, or that any such clearance is delayed, limited or conditioned; (iii) the risk that the results of engineering demonstrations and pre-clinical evaluations of ENvue Drive do not translate into comparable performance in clinical settings; (iv) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (v) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (vi) delays or complications in product implementation; (vii) intense competition in the medical device industry; (viii) product liability or performance issues; (ix) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (x) reimbursement limitations; (xi) intellectual property protection; (xii) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (xiii) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

* Market size figures based on Grand View Research, Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size Report (enteral feeding devices market projected at approximately $5.94 billion by 2030), and MarketsandMarkets, Vascular Access Devices Market Report (vascular access devices market projected at approximately $8.68 billion by 2031).

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Michaela Fawcett, Senior Account Director

PH: (978) 995-4683

envue@kcsa.com