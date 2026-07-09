Silverlake Automotive Acquires Northwest Automotive in Spokane Valley, WA

SPOKANE, WA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverlake Automotive announced today the acquisition of Northwest Automotive in Spokane Valley, Washington, marking the company's sixth location, its first in Washington state, and its first acquisition since joining the Straightaway family of brands earlier this year.





For more than 20 years, Northwest Automotive has served the Spokane Valley community with a reputation for quality workmanship, trusted advice, and exceptional customer care under owner Jim Lambert. The shop has become one of the area's most respected independent repair businesses, serving generations of local families.





"Finding the right successor for our business was incredibly important," said Lambert. "Silverlake shares our commitment to quality work, integrity, and taking care of people. By choosing them, we are continuing our legacy while also becoming part of a growing organization that remains deeply committed to local ownership and customer relationships."





For Silverlake Automotive, the acquisition represents more than geographic expansion. It reflects the same path that founders Will and Rebecka Sando followed when they purchased their first repair shop in Coeur d'Alene in 2003.





Like many independent shop owners, the Sandos started with a single struggling location, limited resources, and a belief that doing right by customers would ultimately build a better business. What began with Rebecka answering phones at the front counter and Will working on vehicles in the shop has grown into one of the Inland Northwest's most trusted automotive repair companies.





Today, Silverlake operates six locations across Idaho and Washington while remaining guided by the same principles that helped build the company from the beginning: honesty, integrity, and compassion.





"Northwest Automotive has earned the trust of the Spokane Valley community through decades of outstanding service, and we're proud to welcome their team into the Silverlake family," said Will Sando, Brand President of Silverlake Automotive. "As our first location in Washington, this is an exciting milestone for our company. Our commitment is simple: protect what Jim built, invest in the team, and continue serving customers the right way for years to come."





Earlier this year, Silverlake joined Straightaway, a national platform of locally operated automotive repair brands. Unlike traditional consolidation models, Straightaway partners with successful local operators while preserving the brands, leadership teams, and community relationships that made them successful in the first place.





The partnership has allowed Silverlake to access additional resources, technology, and operational support while maintaining local leadership under Will Sando. The acquisition of Northwest Automotive represents the first step in Silverlake's continued growth throughout the Inland Northwest.





"We're proving that independent shop owners don't have to choose between selling their business and preserving what they've built," added Sando. "Silverlake was built by local operators who understand the challenges of growing an automotive repair business. As we continue to expand, we're looking for other great shop owners who care deeply about their people, their customers, and their communities."





Beyond its repair facilities, Silverlake is active throughout the communities it serves, supporting organizations including Idaho Youth Ranch and Union Gospel Mission Center for Women and Children, hosting annual holiday food drives, and giving away a vehicle each year to a family in need.





More than two decades after opening its first location, Silverlake continues to operate with the same local mindset that started the business—serving customers, investing in employees, and strengthening the communities it calls home.





To learn more about Silverlake Automotive, visit www.silverlakeautorepair.com.





###





About Silverlake Automotive

Silverlake Automotive is a trusted automotive repair and maintenance provider serving communities across Idaho and Washington. Founded on a commitment to exceptional customer service, quality workmanship, and community involvement, Silverlake has built a reputation as a dependable partner for drivers throughout the Inland Northwest. As part of the Straightaway Tire & Auto family of brands, Silverlake combines local expertise with access to expanded resources and operational support, allowing it to continue delivering industry-leading automotive care while preserving the values and relationships that have made the company successful.

About Straightaway

Straightaway is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 95 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975