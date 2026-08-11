EAS Tire & Auto Named Official Sponsor for KOSI 101.1's 2026 Teddy Bear Patrol Program

Denver, CO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAS Tire & Auto, a leading automotive repair and service provider in Colorado and a Straightaway brand, is proud to announce its sponsorship of KOSI 101.1's 2026 Teddy Bear Patrol, a beloved Colorado tradition that collects new stuffed animals each summer for first responders to give to children during traumatic emergencies. As a sponsor of this year's campaign, all EAS Tire & Auto locations across Colorado are serving as official community drop-off sites.



"When a child is having one of the worst moments of their life — at the scene of an accident, in the back of an ambulance, in an emergency room — a first responder handing them a stuffed animal can make all the difference," said Bill Vanhoose, Brand President of EAS Tire & Auto. "We wanted our stores to be more than a place to get your car serviced. We wanted them to be a place where our community can show up for kids who need it most."



Every EAS Location is an Official Collection Point

Now through September 9, 2026, customers can drop off new, unwrapped stuffed animals at any EAS Tire & Auto location in Colorado. Each store has decorated an in-store collection box, making it easy for customers to give back during a routine visit, whether they're in for an oil change, new tires, or a repair.



The partnership includes:

• Collection boxes at participating EAS Tire & Auto locations

• 240 on-air mentions across KOSI 101.1

• Social media promotion throughout the campaign

• Email and website support from KOSI 101.1



All donated stuffed animals must be new, and ideally still in original packaging.



Community Finale Event in Littleton

The 2026 Teddy Bear Patrol will culminate in a celebration hosted at EAS Tire & Auto, 8100 W Crestline Ave, Unit E-1, Littleton, CO 80123, on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to drop off their donations in person and enjoy a day of community activities, including:



• First responder vehicles on display

• Face painting

• Appearances by the KOSI 101.1 on-air team, including Jenny, Steve Marshall, Tammy, Kathie J, and KOSI Bear



"This event brings the whole point of the campaign full circle," said Vanhoose. "Families get to meet the first responders who serve their community and see firsthand where their donations are going. It's a great day for the whole family.”



To learn more about the Teddy Bear Patrol Program, visit www.kosi101.com. TO learn more about EAS Tire & Auto, visit www.eas-tire.com.



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About EAS Tire & Auto

Founded in 2004, EAS Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single local shop into one of Colorado’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and genuine customer care, EAS continues to uphold its brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With more than 25 locations across the state, EAS offers comprehensive automotive services backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency and excellence. Deeply rooted in the Colorado communities it serves, EAS Tire & Auto remains dedicated to keeping both the vehicles and the people who drive them moving safely for years to come. For more information visit www.eas-tire.com.



About Straightaway

Straightaway is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 100 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975