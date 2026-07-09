NAR Existing-Home Sales Report Shows 2.4% Decrease in June

Washington, D.C., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Existing-home sales decreased by 2.4% month-over-month and increased 2.8% year-over-year, according to the National Association of REALTORS® Existing-Home Sales report. The report provides the real estate ecosystem—including agents, homebuyers and sellers—with data on the level of home sales, price, and inventory.

Month-over-month sales increased in the Northeast, and declined in the Midwest, South and West. Year-over-year sales rose in the Midwest, South and West and were flat in the Northeast.

“The back-and-forth in monthly home sales activity, driven by mild fluctuations in mortgage rates, shows how sensitive home buyers are to affordability conditions,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “However, job gains—more than half a million since the beginning of the year—will continue to provide support for the housing market.”

“The median home price has reached an all-time high. Even so, affordability is better than a year ago because wage growth is outpacing home price growth,” Yun continued. “However, progress on long-term housing affordability could be hampered if inventory growth continues to stall. Without consistent gains in inventory, home prices can accelerate. It is critical to introduce more supply to the market to widen the opportunity for homeownership.”

National Snapshot

Total Existing-Home Sales for June

2.4% decrease in existing-home sales¹ month-over-month.

2.8% increase in existing-home sales year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million.





Inventory in June

1.56 million units: Total housing inventory², down 0.6% from May and up 1.3% from June 2025.

4.6-month supply of unsold inventory, up from 4.5 months last month and unchanged from 4.6 months one year ago.





Median Sales Price in June

$440,600: Median existing-home price³ for all housing types

1.8% increase from one year ago ($432,700)—the 36th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Housing Affordability in June

The Housing Affordability Index registered at 102.3, up from 95.5 a year ago.

Year-over-year, affordability improved across all regions. Northeast +4.5% Midwest +6.2% South +8.3% West +8.9%



Single-Family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-Family Homes in June

2.4% decrease in sales month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.73 million, up 3.3% from June 2025.

$446,400: Median home price, up 1.8% from last year.

Condominiums and Co-ops in June

2.7% decrease in sales month-over-month with a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 360,000 2.7% decrease from last year.

$380,000: Median price, up 1.6% from June 2025.

Regional Snapshot for Existing-Home Sales in June

Northeast

2.1% increase in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 480,000 Unchanged from June 2025

$564,800: Median price, up 3.9% from June 2025



Midwest

3.0% decrease in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 980,000 Up 2.1% year-over-year

$346,600: Median price, up 2.7% from June 2025



South

3.6% decrease in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 1.89 million Up 3.8% year-over-year

$377,700: Median price, up 0.9% from June 2025



West

1.3% decrease in sales month-over-month to an annual rate of 740,000 Up 2.8% year-over-year

$633,600: Median price, up 0.9% from June 2025

REALTORS® Confidence Index for June

28 days: Median time on market for properties, down from 29 days last month Up from 27 days in June 2025

33% of sales were first-time homebuyers, down from 35% in May Up from 30% one year ago

25% of transactions were cash sales, unchanged from last month Down from 29% in June 2025

13% of transactions were individual investors or second-home buyers, down from 14% last month Down from 14% one year ago

2% of sales were distressed sales⁴ (foreclosures and short sales), up from 1% last month Down from 3% one year ago



Mortgage Rates

6.49%: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in June, according to Freddie Mac, up from 6.44% in May and down from 6.82% one year ago.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes—from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation—visit facts.realtor.

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Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.

[1] Existing-home sales, which include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, are based on transaction closings from Multiple Listing Services. Changes in sales trends outside of MLSs are not captured in the monthly series. NAR benchmarks home sales periodically using other sources to assess overall home sales trends, including sales not reported by MLSs.

Existing-home sales, based on closings, differ from the U.S. Census Bureau’s series on new single-family home sales, which are based on contracts or the acceptance of a deposit. Because of these differences, it is not uncommon for each series to move in different directions in the same month. In addition, existing-home sales, which account for more than 90% of total home sales, are based on a much larger data sample – about 40% of multiple listing service data each month – and typically are not subject to large prior-month revisions.

The annual rate for a particular month represents what the total number of actual sales for a year would be if the relative pace for that month were maintained for 12 consecutive months. Seasonally adjusted annual rates are used in reporting monthly data to factor out seasonal variations in resale activity. For example, home sales volume is normally higher in the summer than in the winter, primarily because of differences in the weather and family buying patterns. However, seasonal factors cannot compensate for abnormal weather patterns.

Single-family data collection began monthly in 1968, while condo data collection began quarterly in 1981; the series were combined in 1999 when monthly collection of condo data began. Prior to this period, single-family homes accounted for more than nine out of 10 purchases. Historic comparisons for total home sales prior to 1999 are based on monthly single-family sales, combined with the corresponding quarterly sales rate for condos.

2 Total inventory and month’s supply data are available back through 1999, while single-family inventory and month’s supply are available back to 1982 (prior to 1999, single-family sales accounted for more than 90% of transactions and condos were measured only on a quarterly basis).

3 The median price is where half sold for more and half sold for less; medians are more typical of market conditions than average prices, which are skewed higher by a relatively small share of upper-end transactions. The only valid comparisons for median prices are with the same period a year earlier due to seasonality in buying patterns. Month-to-month comparisons do not compensate for seasonal changes, especially for the timing of family buying patterns. Changes in the composition of sales can distort median price data. Year-ago median and mean prices sometimes are revised in an automated process if additional data is received.

The national median condo/co-op price often is higher than the median single-family home price because condos are concentrated in higher-cost housing markets. However, in a given area, single-family homes typically sell for more than condos as seen in NAR’s quarterly metro area price reports.

4 Distressed sales (foreclosures and short sales), days on market, first-time buyers, all-cash transactions and investors are from a monthly survey for the NAR’s REALTORS® Confidence Index, posted at nar.realtor.