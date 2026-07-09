Gray & Sons Releases Five-Year Post-Pandemic Review of Estate Jewelry Category Performance

Surfside, FLORIDA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, an independent retailer of certified pre-owned luxury watches, fine jewelry, and estate jewelry, has released a new internal analysis examining the performance of its estate jewelry category over the five years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The review highlights evolving consumer behavior, increased interest in rare and vintage pieces, and continued demand for fine gold jewelry amid elevated gold prices.

According to Gray & Sons, the post-pandemic luxury market has seen customers place greater value on individuality, craftsmanship, and meaningful purchases. Estate jewelry, known for its rarity and character, has continued to attract collectors and luxury buyers seeking pieces that stand apart from modern mass-produced jewelry.

“Since the pandemic, people seem more appreciative of the finer things in life. They are looking for unique items to add to their collections or to buy for loved ones, and in the jewelry world, estate jewelry often fits that need because these are pieces that are no longer being made, are often older, and carry more character,” said Keith Gray.

Over the past five years, Gray & Sons has observed sustained demand for signed designer jewelry, vintage gold pieces, antique diamond jewelry, and collectible luxury items from renowned jewelry houses. The company also noted growing interest from buyers seeking one-of-a-kind pieces with historical significance and long-term collectible value.

The analysis also identified the impact of rising gold prices on the estate jewelry market. While elevated gold prices have made some luxury purchases more difficult for consumers, Gray & Sons reports that demand for fine gold jewelry and luxury watches has remained resilient, particularly for high-quality and branded pieces.

“Gold prices have reached historic levels, which can affect affordability for some buyers. At the same time, there continues to be demand for fine gold jewelry, name-brand jewelry, and gold watches, particularly when pieces offer quality, craftsmanship, or collectible value,” Gray added.

Gray & Sons also noted that today’s estate jewelry buyers are increasingly informed and selective, with many customers prioritizing authenticity, rarity, craftsmanship, and sustainability. The company believes this trend reflects broader consumer interest in circular luxury and investment-quality jewelry pieces with enduring value.

As demand for estate jewelry continues to evolve, Gray & Sons expects strong interest in vintage and signed pieces to continue throughout the luxury resale market. The company believes the post-pandemic environment has shifted consumer appreciation toward timeless jewelry with character, heritage, and uniqueness.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999

https://www.grayandsons.com/

Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154