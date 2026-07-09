Phemex Launches BTC Onchain Earn With Solv, Bringing On-Chain Yield Strategies to Bitcoin Holders

APIA, Samoa, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, unveiled BTC (Onchain Earn), a new yield product developed in partnership with Solv, a provider of Bitcoin liquidity infrastructure. The offering enables users to access diversified on-chain Bitcoin yield strategies directly through the Phemex platform, without requiring separate wallets or interacting with multiple DeFi protocols.





The product supports deposits from 0.001 BTC, flexible redemption with scheduled settlement dates, and automatically manages operational processes such as cross-chain transactions, gas fees, and strategy allocation. Yield is generated through a diversified set of on-chain strategies spanning multiple blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum.

BTC Onchain Earn incorporates multiple layers of risk management, including continuous monitoring and diversified strategy allocation, while allowing users to retain flexibility over their assets. As Bitcoin increasingly becomes a long-term treasury and portfolio asset, demand has grown for solutions that allow holders to generate returns while maintaining flexibility. BTC Onchain Earn is designed to simplify access to this emerging segment by integrating on-chain strategies into a familiar centralized exchange experience.

"With BTC (Onchain Earn), we are transforming Bitcoin from a static store of value into a high-velocity asset," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "By integrating Solv's sophisticated infrastructure with our institutional-grade risk controls, including 24/7 monitoring via Fuzzland and a programmatic 3% drawdown safeguard, we are providing our users with the professional tools required to build their financial future with absolute transparency and peace of mind."

The launch expands Phemex's broader wealth management ecosystem and reflects the platform's continued focus on connecting centralized exchange accessibility with the growing range of opportunities emerging across decentralized finance.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@phemex.com

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/



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