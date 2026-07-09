Combined Arms Builds “Are You Registered to Vote?” Into the Everyday Services Texas Veterans Already Use

Houston, TX, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a Texas veteran picks up groceries at a Combined Arms food distribution or logs into the Texas Veterans Network to find benefits and resources, they’ll now encounter one simple question: Are you registered to vote? That prompt, and the trusted, nonpartisan resources it connects them to, is the centerpiece of Civic After Service, a new campaign Combined Arms launched.

The idea is to meet veterans where they already are. Rather than asking people to seek out civic information, Combined Arms is weaving it into the services veterans use every day. The prompt appears during intake on the platform and at in-person services, connecting veterans who answer to nonpartisan registration tools in one step. From its Houston home base, the campaign is scaling across Texas: home to roughly 1.5 million veterans, more than any other state according to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, PACT Act Dashboard.

“Service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off, it just looks different,” said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms and U.S. Army veteran. “Veterans are already showing up for their neighbors and their communities. We’re just making it easier for them to find ways to serve, while also connecting them to the resources to do it with confidence.”

The campaign is already underway. Through its Special Immigrant Visa & Allies program, the Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms held three Civic Engagement workshops in Spring 2026, including minority veterans and SIV recipients and Allies who served alongside U.S. forces. The topics covered voter registration, how elections work, and how to find reliable civic information. These sessions will continue quarterly, part of a deliberate focus on reaching underserved communities.

Civic After Service also aims to help fill a growing need at the heart of election administration. More than 770,000 Americans served as poll workers in 2024, but fewer than 1 in 6 were under 40, and nearly half of election jurisdictions reported difficulty recruiting enough workers (U.S. Election Assistance Commission, 2024 EAVS). The EAC has said veterans’ “leadership, discipline, and commitment make them invaluable to strengthening the integrity of the voting process.” And the system already delivers for those who serve: 96% of military and overseas absentee ballots returned in 2024 were counted (EAC, 2024 EAVS).

“Texas is home to more veterans than any state in the country, and they don’t walk away from service, they carry it with them,” said Mia Garcia, TVN executive director and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “Whether it’s serving as a poll worker in their county, helping a fellow veteran register, or voting from overseas, this is service.”

The campaign connects veterans and their families to trusted, nonpartisan resources in one place, including the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP.gov) for service members and overseas voters, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC.gov), Vote Texas (VoteTexas.gov) and its “Am I Registered?” tool, and Harris County Elections (HarrisVotes.com).

Civic After Service is strictly nonpartisan and does not support or oppose any party or candidate. Its sole focus is ensuring veterans and their families have the information, resources, and opportunities to participate in civic life.

Learn more at combinedarms.us/civic-after-service.

About Combined Arms: Combined Arms is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families through innovative technology, collaborative partnerships, and streamlined access to the resources that support meaningful, continued service. Learn more at combinedarms.us.

###

Attachment