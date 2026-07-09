Xealth Launches Support for Health Systems’ CMS ACCESS Participation, Targeting Up to 5% MSSP ACO Savings

SEATTLE, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in digital health orchestration and deployment, today announced plans to support both health systems and participants in scaling patient enrollment in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) Model. The model, which launched on July 5, is a ten-year CMS program to assist Medicare patients managing chronic conditions through expanded access to digital health resources, while providing outcome-based payment incentives to participants.

The company will also be a participant in the CMS Medicare App Library, a centralized hub of vetted health applications that Medicare patients can use to track their health and safely share data directly with healthcare providers. The library will play a crucial role in supporting participants in the ACCESS model.

“Our internal analysis found that health systems with large Medicare Shared Savings Program Accountable Care Organization patient populations could yield up to 5% in shared savings,” said Xealth CEO Mike McSherry. “We need to consider alternative models of care, especially for key conditions that impact large segments of our population – and that is exactly what ACCESS is aspiring to achieve. Xealth looks forward to helping our health system customers boost patient enrollment in the model, which brings the potential to drive meaningful cost savings.”

Through participation in the Medicare App Library, Xealth will enable health systems to refer Medicare patients to CMS-approved ACCESS applicants such as Noom, Whoop, Headspace, and Lark Health to support chronic care management. The app library is also designed to be a valuable resource in CMS’ effort to create an interoperable digital health ecosystem for Medicare patients.

Xealth has submitted its application to the agency and approval is pending.

Once approved, Xealth will leverage its orchestration infrastructure to operate as a conduit for enrollment in both directions: empowering health systems to refer eligible patients for ACCESS, while also connecting ACCESS participants to healthcare providers by facilitating referrals through its platform. Xealth will also give care teams visibility into a patient’s progress directly in their workflows, providing a powerful connection hub across the ecosystem.

About Xealth

Xealth is the care orchestration platform that turns passive data into coordinated action. It embeds digital programs, patient education, remote monitoring, and clinical workflows directly into an EHR – so clinicians can prescribe, monitor, and manage everything from one place, without leaving the patient chart. Now part of Samsung’s connected care vision, Xealth enhances decision-making, reduces friction, and supports enterprise-wide digital health strategies. Trusted by more than 500 hospitals and 70+ solution partners, Xealth provides a scalable foundation for delivering connected, personalized, and preventative care – empowering health systems to drive outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency while advancing digital transformation. Learn more at xealth.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Caouette

RAE Communications

heatherc@rae-communications.com

